Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Calliditas Therapeutics CALT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.

• Gold Fields GFI is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Teekay TK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Teekay Tankers TNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $198.85 million.

• Modiv MDV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.45 million.

• Medical Properties Trust MPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $372.99 million.

• American Tower AMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $48.67 million.

• Chatham Lodging CLDT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $68.16 million.

• City Office REIT CIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.16 million.

• First Industrial Realty FR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $146.01 million.

• Grab Hldgs GRAB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $377.65 million.

• TransAlta TAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $474.81 million.

• Newmont NEM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Steven Madden SHOO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $458.23 million.

• Primo Water PRMW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $738.92 million.

• TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Immunic IMUX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nomad Foods NOMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $781.66 million.

• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $212.41 million.

• Youdao DAO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $205.81 million.

• NetEase NTES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.20 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Lazydays Hldgs LAZY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $289.52 million.

• Bath & Body Works BBWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Insmed INSM is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $62.28 million.

• HNI HNI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $559.22 million.

• Alibaba Group Holding BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $35.65 billion.

• Bausch Health Companies BHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $272.01 million.

• Wayfair W is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Computer Task Group CTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.24 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper KDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• DISH Network DISH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• LKQ LKQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• NICE NICE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $569.62 million.

• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• Where Food Comes From WFCF is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NexPoint Real Estate NREF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $23.51 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.97 per share on revenue of $313.13 million.

• Cheniere Energy LNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.

• Nikola NKLA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $32.13 million.

• PG&E PCG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $15.07 per share on revenue of $832.25 million.

• Anywhere Real Estate HOUS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Laureate Education LAUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $333.00 million.

• Global Net Lease GNL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ReWalk Robotics RWLK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment MITT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.70 million.

• NeuroMetrix NURO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $524.06 million.

• First Majestic Silver AG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $156.00 million.

• Papa John's International PZZA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $524.24 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $4.53 million.

• Moderna MRNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.

• Shyft Group SHYF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $304.44 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $56.03 million.

• Donegal Gr DGICA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $216.52 million.

• DTE Energy DTE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Genuine Parts GPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• Iron Mountain IRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Denbury DEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $395.50 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $11.33 million.

• Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $336.97 million.

• Obsidian Energy OBE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $153.00 million.

• China Yuchai Intl CYD is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Enovis ENOV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $415.58 million.

• Gannett Co GCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $744.50 million.

• SpartanNash SPTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Teleflex TFX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $760.35 million.

• Cars.com CARS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $166.23 million.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $138.40 million.

• Vericel VCEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $52.94 million.

• WideOpenWest WOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $177.36 million.

• Lantheus Holdings LNTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $244.59 million.

• YETI Holdings YETI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $491.78 million.

• ModivCare MODV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $618.42 million.

• MGP Ingredients MGPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $183.82 million.

• Thryv Holdings THRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $261.80 million.

• FTI Consulting FCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $738.83 million.

• EMCOR Gr EME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Hillman Solutions HLMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $346.07 million.

• Stericycle SRCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $697.18 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $151.13 million.

• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $21.58 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $129.97 million.

• N-able NABL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $93.59 million.

• OGE Energy OGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Eni E is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TriMas TRS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $211.84 million.

• Rent-A-Center RCII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $990.42 million.

• Option Care Health OPCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co COMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Quanta Servs PWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• Bandwidth BAND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $147.04 million.

• Cumulus Media CMLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $240.27 million.

• Clearway Energy CWEN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Electric Power AEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• CBRE Group CBRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $7.97 billion.

• TechnipFMC FTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NovoCure NVCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $128.25 million.

• Riskified RSKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $77.08 million.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• ExlService Holdings EXLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $360.41 million.

• MFA Finl MFA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $48.25 million.

• Donegal Gr DGICB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Shattuck Labs STTK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $30 thousand.

• CubeSmart CUBE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $260.49 million.

• American Homes 4 Rent AMH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $383.32 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $126.94 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $511.41 million.

• VICI Properties VICI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $752.76 million.

• Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $331.95 million.

• Life Storage LSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $269.37 million.

• Netstreit NTST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.20 million.

• LegalZoom.com LZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $145.84 million.

• Revolve Gr RVLV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $240.33 million.

• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $53.01 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment LYV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Farfetch FTCH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $624.24 million.

• Enerplus ERF is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $61.29 million.

• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $228.71 million.

• ACCO Brands ACCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $505.62 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $532.24 million.

• Alliant Energy LNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $875.67 million.

• Intuit INTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Jowell Global JWEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $201.70 million.

• Beyond Meat BYND is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $75.80 million.

• Primerica PRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $696.17 million.

• Relay Therapeutics RLAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Vir Biotechnology VIR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $97.30 million.

• Alamo Group ALG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $367.62 million.

• Kura Oncology KURA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CTO Realty Growth CTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $21.13 million.

• Pennant Gr PNTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $116.53 million.

• PPL PPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Eldorado Gold EGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $244.33 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties OR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $62.30 million.

• Southwestern Energy SWN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $392.24 million.

• California Resources CRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $688.54 million.

• EOG Resources EOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.

• Vapotherm VAPO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.85 million.

• Universal Display OLED is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $148.97 million.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $131.05 million.

• Alkami Technology ALKT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $54.94 million.

• MP Materials MP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $82.63 million.

• Carvana CVNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.29 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Opendoor Technologies OPEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Penumbra PEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $217.31 million.

• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $110.26 million.

• nLight LASR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.89 million.

• Guardant Health GH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $124.08 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $125.19 million.

• Autodesk ADSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Veradigm MDRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $168.68 million.

• Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $29.14 million.

• MercadoLibre MELI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• MannKind MNKD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.51 million.

• Ballys BALY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $574.18 million.

• Vista Energy VIST is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Air Transport Services Gr ATSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $526.33 million.

• Personalis PSNL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $15.35 million.

• Ellington Financial EFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $36.25 million.

• Infinera INFN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $435.59 million.

• Beacon Roofing Supply BECN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $22.24 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Insulet PODD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $330.43 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Warner Bros.Discovery WBD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.

• Apollo Tactical Income AIF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $185.47 million.

• SPX Technologies SPXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $415.87 million.

• NV5 Global NVEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $204.45 million.

• Xencor XNCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.

• OPKO Health OPK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.21 million.

• Innodata INOD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.84 million.

• Antero Resources AR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $114.62 million.

• CryoPort CYRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $58.27 million.

• Expensify EXFY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $44.38 million.

• Dynavax Technologies DVAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $179.60 million.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $214.31 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $242.05 million.

• Plus Therapeutics PSTV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.27 million.

• Berkeley Lights BLI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $24.60 million.

• World Fuel Servs INT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $14.16 billion.

• DMC Glb BOOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $169.30 million.

• Origin Mat ORGN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cable One CABO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.03 per share on revenue of $422.51 million.

• Quaker Houghton KWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $459.92 million.

• Altair Engineering ALTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $146.20 million.

• Codexis CDXS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $28.92 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $293.52 million.

• Definitive Healthcare DH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.45 million.

• Upland Software UPLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $76.78 million.

• Data I/O DAIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• Select Medical Hldgs SEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Greystone Housing Impact GHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $23.46 million.

• Brightcove BCOV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.76 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $166.93 million.

• Chemed CHE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.32 per share on revenue of $546.60 million.

• Vicor VICR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $103.23 million.

• Fox Factory Hldg FOXF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $383.88 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs AMEH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $245.85 million.

• Envestnet ENV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $295.63 million.

• Centerra Gold CGAU is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kaman KAMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $206.00 million.

• TimkenSteel TMST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $308.10 million.

• Century Aluminum CENX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $539.50 million.

• Oceaneering International OII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $549.28 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular LMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $40.99 million.

• Marin Software MRIN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Open Lending LPRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.51 million.

• FTAI Aviation FTAI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $244.50 million.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $164.80 million.

• Erie Indemnity ERIE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $675.64 million.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CS Disco LAW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $31.40 million.

• Sweetgreen SG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $124.70 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $183.35 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $77.63 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $160.49 million.

• Block SQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $73.31 million.

• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• ContextLogic WISH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $152.02 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $207.29 million.

• Orchid Island Cap ORC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $14.03 million.

• Olympic Steel ZEUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $568.63 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arcosa ACA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $477.34 million.

• MasTec MTZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• American Software AMSWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.15 million.

• MediaAlpha MAX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $642.32 million.

• Pembina Pipeline PBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Barings BDC BBDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $62.70 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $99.24 million.

• Edison EIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Green Dot GDOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $322.58 million.

• AVITA Medical RCEL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.89 million.

• Main Street Capital MAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $107.31 million.

• Inogen INGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $89.55 million.

• Morningstar MORN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Celanese CE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• BHP Group BHP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.