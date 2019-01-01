QQQ
Range
88.28 - 93.38
Vol / Avg.
374.8K/315.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.13 - 93.38
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
89.94
P/E
-
EPS
4.51
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segments of the company are Met and CAPP - Thermal, of which key revenue is derived from the Met segment. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.

Alpha Metallurgical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE: AMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Metallurgical's (AMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE: AMR) was reported by Guggenheim on February 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Metallurgical (AMR)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE: AMR) is $91.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Metallurgical.

Q

When is Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Metallurgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Metallurgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) operate in?

A

Alpha Metallurgical is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.