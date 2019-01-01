QQQ
Range
15.9 - 16.42
Vol / Avg.
10.9K/86.1K
Div / Yield
0.19/1.14%
52 Wk
16.1 - 89.99
Mkt Cap
120.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.17
P/E
28
EPS
0.46
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Modiv Inc is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer commercial real estate product industry. It provides individual investors access to real estate and real estate-related investments designed to provide both income and long-term growth.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Modiv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Modiv (MDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Modiv (NYSE: MDV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Modiv's (MDV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Modiv (MDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Modiv

Q

Current Stock Price for Modiv (MDV)?

A

The stock price for Modiv (NYSE: MDV) is $15.9 last updated Today at 3:17:10 PM.

Q

Does Modiv (MDV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Modiv.

Q

When is Modiv (NYSE:MDV) reporting earnings?

A

Modiv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Modiv (MDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Modiv.

Q

What sector and industry does Modiv (MDV) operate in?

A

Modiv is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.