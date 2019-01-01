QQQ
Range
8.01 - 8.3
Vol / Avg.
170.8K/484.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.51 - 8.32
Mkt Cap
719.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.25
P/E
1363.33
EPS
0.05
Shares
88.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV is an independent oil and gas company. Its only operating segment being exploration and production of natural gas, NGL, and crude oil. Geographically, it derives revenue from Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.400 0.2000
REV159.500M196.004M36.504M

Vista Oil & Gas SAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vista Oil & Gas SAB (VIST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE: VIST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vista Oil & Gas SAB's (VIST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vista Oil & Gas SAB (VIST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE: VIST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting VIST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vista Oil & Gas SAB (VIST)?

A

The stock price for Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE: VIST) is $8.12 last updated Today at 3:21:14 PM.

Q

Does Vista Oil & Gas SAB (VIST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vista Oil & Gas SAB.

Q

When is Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) reporting earnings?

A

Vista Oil & Gas SAB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Vista Oil & Gas SAB (VIST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vista Oil & Gas SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Vista Oil & Gas SAB (VIST) operate in?

A

Vista Oil & Gas SAB is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.