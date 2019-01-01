|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.400
|0.2000
|REV
|159.500M
|196.004M
|36.504M
You can purchase shares of Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE: VIST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vista Oil & Gas SAB’s space includes: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN).
The latest price target for Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE: VIST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting VIST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE: VIST) is $8.12 last updated Today at 3:21:14 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vista Oil & Gas SAB.
Vista Oil & Gas SAB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vista Oil & Gas SAB.
Vista Oil & Gas SAB is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.