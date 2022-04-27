Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Deutsche Bank DB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oshkosh OSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Solid Biosciences SLDB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.68 million.

• LG Display Co LPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Turning Point Brands TPB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $104.59 million.

• FirstService FSV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $805.30 million.

• Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $437.20 million.

• Steven Madden SHOO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $466.56 million.

• Helen Of Troy HELE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $471.60 million.

• Amphenol APH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Kraft Heinz KHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.

• Rollins ROL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $575.93 million.

• Alkermes ALKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.59 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $134.87 million.

• T-Mobile US TMUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $20.11 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Dana DAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Bunge BG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $14.80 billion.

• TE Connectivity TEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• Cenovus Energy CVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.

• GlaxoSmithKline GSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $11.70 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Boeing BA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.83 billion.

• Trinity Industries TRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $491.00 million.

• Dynex Cap DX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $18.49 million.

• BOK Financial BOKF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $415.75 million.

• Extreme Networks EXTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $280.76 million.

• H&E Equipment Servs HEES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $261.91 million.

• Silgan Hldgs SLGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Marine Prods MPX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• New York Community NYCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $333.05 million.

• Repligen RGEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $185.48 million.

• Surmodics SRDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $23.97 million.

• NeoGenomics NEO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $116.68 million.

• United Microelectronics UMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Vertiv Holdings VRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Teck Resources TECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Hess Midstream HESM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $307.70 million.

• RPC RES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $284.62 million.

• CGI GIB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Mastech Digital MHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $60.26 million.

• Sharps Compliance SMED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.55 million.

• Blue Foundry BLFY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.54 million.

• Wabash National WNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $476.28 million.

• Fiserv FISV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Evercore EVR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $668.16 million.

• Prosperity Bancshares PB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $272.94 million.

• Integra Lifesciences IART is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $362.04 million.

• Check Point Software CHKP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $534.33 million.

• Masco MAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Garmin GRMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Stifel Financial SF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• M/I Homes MHO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $953.10 million.

• Norfolk Southern NSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Hess HES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing ADP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Silicon Laboratories SLAB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $226.26 million.

• Group 1 Automotive GPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.43 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Ryder System R is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• IQVIA Hldgs IQV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• American Tower AMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Spotify Technology SPOT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $480.12 million.

• PROG Holdings PRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $719.17 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Penske Automotive Group PAG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.

• Boston Scientific BSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Humana HUM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.78 per share on revenue of $23.51 billion.

• CME Group CME is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies TDY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Entergy ETR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• STMicroelectronics STM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• General Dynamics GD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $9.00 billion.

• Constellium CSTM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Owens-Corning OC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Harley-Davidson HOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Credit Suisse Group CS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Senstar Technologies SNT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Greenhill & Co GHL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $70.12 million.

• RCM Technologies RCMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $65.00 million.

• Argo Blockchain ARBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $34.26 million.

• Fair Isaac FICO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $337.63 million.

• MYR Group MYRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $618.04 million.

• MSA Safety MSA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $326.78 million.

• Kilroy Realty KRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $256.39 million.

• Comfort Systems USA FIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $825.40 million.

• Customers Bancorp CUBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $157.73 million.

• O'Reilly Automotive ORLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.48 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• AMERISAFE AMSF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $71.99 million.

• Discover Financial DFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Helmerich & Payne HP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $446.42 million.

• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $783.45 million.

• AvalonBay Communities AVB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $611.00 million.

• CACI International CACI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.79 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Everest Re Group RE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.38 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Antero Resources AR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Unisys UIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $453.70 million.

• Mattel MAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $917.95 million.

• Pinterest PINS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $572.79 million.

• Century Communities CCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Upwork UPWK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $136.47 million.

• Churchill Downs CHDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $344.82 million.

• Las Vegas Sands LVS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Nabors Industries NBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $9.40 per share on revenue of $517.43 million.

• Align Tech ALGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• TechnipFMC FTI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $507.52 million.

• Core Laboratories CLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $106.84 million.

• Amgen AMGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.

• Ford Motor F is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $31.24 billion.

• Meta Platforms FB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $28.21 billion.

• Oragenics OGEN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Financial Institutions FISI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs ORN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $150.18 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $154.83 million.

• Getty Realty GTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $40.43 million.

• Atomera ATOM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Canadian Pacific Railway CP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $147.05 million.

• Coursera COUR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $116.74 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $787.64 million.

• Invitation Homes INVH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $533.02 million.

• Univest Financial UVSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $67.70 million.

• Impinj PI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Microvision MVIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $720.00 thousand.

• Evans Bancorp EVBN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $21.46 million.

• Washington REIT WRE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.54 million.

• Origin Bancorp OBNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $68.51 million.

• Essential Props Realty EPRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $66.18 million.

• Piedmont Office Realty PDM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $107.63 million.

• Weatherford International WFRD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $953.50 million.

• Paramount Group PGRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $183.25 million.

• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $61.02 million.

• Celestica CLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Viking Therapeutics VKTX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Methanex MEOH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $982.64 million.

• Old Second Bancorp OSBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $52.94 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $236.66 million.

• North American NOA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $198.61 million.

• Alamos Gold AGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $238.87 million.

• Controladora Vuela VLRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $602.84 million.

• SJW Gr SJW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $118.00 million.

• Geovax Labs GOVX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $165.00 thousand.

• WillScot Mobile Mini WSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $477.95 million.

• United Rentals URI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Regal Rexnord RRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Streamline Health Solns STRM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.16 million.

• Vale VALE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB VIST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $150.50 million.

• Root ROOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $76.62 million.

• Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Duke Realty DRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $246.79 million.

• Raymond James Financial RJF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Teladoc Health TDOC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $568.80 million.

• PTC PTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $484.13 million.

• Forward Air FWRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $445.63 million.

• Bel Fuse BELFA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Equinix EQIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Bel Fuse BELFB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $129.62 million.

• Accuray ARAY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $97.28 million.

• Merit Medical Systems MMSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $264.69 million.

• Hologic HOLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Unifi UFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $195.27 million.

• Aspen Technology AZPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $192.25 million.

• Brightcove BCOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $50.78 million.

• Qiagen QGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $517.81 million.

• Noodles NDLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $112.39 million.

• MaxLinear MXL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $260.13 million.

• Allison Transmission ALSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $644.39 million.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $683.00 million.

• Antero Midstream AM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $232.04 million.

• Moelis & Co MC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $267.42 million.

• Morningstar MORN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Employers Holdings EIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $165.97 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings AXS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Tyler Technologies TYL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $425.56 million.

• Netgear NTGR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tronox Holdings TROX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $933.34 million.

• Graco GGG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $513.05 million.

• LendingClub LC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $262.07 million.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $215.50 million.

• Carriage Servs CSV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $96.99 million.

• Oceaneering International OII is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $440.39 million.

• American Water Works AWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $886.31 million.

• EQT EQT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• SLM SLM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $356.68 million.

• Ribbon Comms RBBN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $172.74 million.

• Faro Technologies FARO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.22 million.

• FormFactor FORM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $194.38 million.

• Brookline Bancorp BRKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $69.46 million.

• Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $565.02 million.

• Hersha Hospitality HT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $82.94 million.

• VSE VSEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $202.90 million.

• BGSF BGSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $56.05 million.

• Annaly Capital Management NLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $441.70 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl NOVA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.

• NexTier Oilfield NEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $570.12 million.

• Arch Capital Group ACGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Encompass Health EHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Element Solutions ESI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $642.03 million.

• Alerus Finl ALRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $54.44 million.

• ATN International ATNI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $186.79 million.

• Pilgrims Pride PPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Tenaris TS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Atento ATTO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $345.20 million.

• Mid-America Apartment MAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $473.75 million.

• Community Health Systems CYH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Avnet AVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.

• ASGN ASGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Molina Healthcare MOH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.

• Cimpress CMPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $632.68 million.

• Aflac AFL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.

• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $261.33 million.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion.

• ServiceNow NOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• PayPal Holdings PYPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion.

• Amedisys AMED is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $558.84 million.

• Yamana Gold AUY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $457.84 million.

• Informatica INFA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $363.80 million.

• Meritage Homes MTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.69 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Plexus PLXS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $840.63 million.

• Qualcomm QCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion.

• St. Joe JOE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Karooooo KARO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NewMarket NEU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.