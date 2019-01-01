|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.670
|-0.630
|0.0400
|REV
|961.500M
|965.000M
|3.500M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Weatherford International’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) was reported by Benchmark on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting WFRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is $27.48 last updated Today at 4:46:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Weatherford International.
Weatherford International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Weatherford International.
Weatherford International is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.