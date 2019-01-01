QQQ
Range
27 - 29.3
Vol / Avg.
153.5K/305.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.41 - 35.58
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.98
P/E
-
EPS
-2.3
Shares
70.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services worldwide for an array of oilfield types. Key product lines include artificial lift, tubular running services, cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.670-0.630 0.0400
REV961.500M965.000M3.500M

Analyst Ratings

Weatherford International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weatherford International (WFRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weatherford International's (WFRD) competitors?

A

Other companies in Weatherford International’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Q

What is the target price for Weatherford International (WFRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) was reported by Benchmark on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting WFRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Weatherford International (WFRD)?

A

The stock price for Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is $27.48 last updated Today at 4:46:16 PM.

Q

Does Weatherford International (WFRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weatherford International.

Q

When is Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) reporting earnings?

A

Weatherford International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is Weatherford International (WFRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weatherford International.

Q

What sector and industry does Weatherford International (WFRD) operate in?

A

Weatherford International is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.