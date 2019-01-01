Oragenics Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector. The firm is focused on becoming a leader in developing novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics involves developing its antibiotic product candidate, OG716 as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates, researching LBPs, and have other product candidates, including SMaRT Replacement Therapy positioned for out-licensing or partnering. It is also developing Terra CoV-2 immunization product candidate to combat the novel coronavirus.