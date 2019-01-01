QQQ
Range
0.3 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 1.39
Mkt Cap
40.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
116.4M
Outstanding
Oragenics Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector. The firm is focused on becoming a leader in developing novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics involves developing its antibiotic product candidate, OG716 as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates, researching LBPs, and have other product candidates, including SMaRT Replacement Therapy positioned for out-licensing or partnering. It is also developing Terra CoV-2 immunization product candidate to combat the novel coronavirus.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oragenics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oragenics (OGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oragenics (AMEX: OGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oragenics's (OGEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oragenics.

Q

What is the target price for Oragenics (OGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oragenics (AMEX: OGEN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OGEN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oragenics (OGEN)?

A

The stock price for Oragenics (AMEX: OGEN) is $0.3462 last updated Today at 8:56:58 PM.

Q

Does Oragenics (OGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oragenics.

Q

When is Oragenics (AMEX:OGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Oragenics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Oragenics (OGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oragenics.

Q

What sector and industry does Oragenics (OGEN) operate in?

A

Oragenics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.