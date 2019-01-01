QQQ
Range
52.89 - 53.6
Vol / Avg.
79.9K/95.3K
Div / Yield
1.16/2.18%
52 Wk
50.56 - 67.1
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
24.36
Open
52.94
P/E
11.4
EPS
0.99
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
AMERISAFE Inc is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance to employers engaged in hazardous industries, mainly construction, trucking, manufacturing, oil and gas, and agriculture. The company generates a majority of its revenue in the form of premiums.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9000.000 -0.9000
REV74.870M78.381M3.511M

Analyst Ratings

AMERISAFE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMERISAFE (AMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AMERISAFE's (AMSF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AMERISAFE (AMSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) was reported by JMP Securities on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting AMSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMERISAFE (AMSF)?

A

The stock price for AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) is $53.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMERISAFE (AMSF) pay a dividend?

A

The next AMERISAFE (AMSF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) reporting earnings?

A

AMERISAFE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is AMERISAFE (AMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMERISAFE.

Q

What sector and industry does AMERISAFE (AMSF) operate in?

A

AMERISAFE is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.