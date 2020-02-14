Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 280 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. SPO Global (OTC: SPOM) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Plato Gold (OTC: PTOZF)'s stock actually fell; It moved 5.51% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.

shares broke to $337.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares hit $243.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $59.85 with a daily change of up 0.18%. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $377.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $287.29. The stock traded up 6.55% on the session. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.87. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $122.20 with a daily change of up 1.45%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $318.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $275.95. Allianz (OTC: ALIZF) shares hit $252.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.21. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.33 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.

shares hit a yearly high of $36.35. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $304.34. Shares traded up 1.15%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $63.51 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) shares broke to $46.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $300.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%. Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $66.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $164.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $44.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. America Movil (NYSE: AMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.00. Shares traded up 1.7%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.94. Shares traded up 0.31%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.

shares set a new yearly high of $234.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $639.09 with a daily change of up 1.25%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $55.79. Shares traded up 0.37%. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Friday, moving up 0.43%.

shares hit a yearly high of $67.16. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session. Munchener (OTC: MURGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

shares broke to $30.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.

shares were down 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.30. Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELF) shares set a new 52-week high of $236.00 on Friday, moving up 7.27%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.99. Shares traded up 0.1%. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $725.98 for a change of up 0.67%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.34. Shares traded up 0.8%. Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares broke to $146.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $226.36 with a daily change of up 0.42%. WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.56 on Friday, moving up 0.27%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.41. Shares traded up 1.12%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.26 on Friday, moving up 1.17%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.72. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit a yearly high of $300.60. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $49.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%. Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.45 on Friday, moving down 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $172.34 on Friday, moving up 0.75%. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares set a new yearly high of $314.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $48.53 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.31%.

shares broke to $135.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares broke to $915.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.

shares hit $103.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares broke to $11.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $175.25. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new yearly high of $137.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

shares hit $146.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $282.25. Shares traded up 13.0%.

shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.01 for a change of up 0.74%. SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares hit $21.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.

shares broke to $174.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares broke to $115.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.

shares broke to $108.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%. Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.14. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.26 on Friday morning, moving up 1.55%. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.51 with a daily change of up 1.86%.

shares set a new yearly high of $47.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares broke to $244.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $97.83 on Friday, moving up 0.16%. Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.40. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $55.52. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.20. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

shares hit $246.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit a yearly high of $144.47. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $167.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Techtronic Industries Co (OTC: TTNDY) shares broke to $45.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $142.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%. Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.06.

shares hit a yearly high of $119.69. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit a yearly high of $88.54. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

shares broke to $113.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%. WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares were down 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.42 for a change of down 0.13%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $74.65 on Friday, moving up 0.69%. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.

shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.31. Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.83 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.55. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock hit a yearly high price of $207.77. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $27.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.77 with a daily change of up 0.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $175.21 with a daily change of down 0.52%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.71 on Friday, moving up 0.34%.

shares set a new yearly high of $392.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $117.84. Shares traded up 0.45%. Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC: GJNSY) shares broke to $22.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.27. Shares traded up 0.3%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares broke to $80.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $72.08. The stock was up 3.95% for the day. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.82%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $53.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%. Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares hit $176.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.97%.

shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.83 for a change of up 0.8%. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.40. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $140.84. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.11. The stock traded up 3.91% on the session.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $192.82. Shares traded up 0.55%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.15. Shares traded down 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares hit $77.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $44.19 Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.27 with a daily change of up 3.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $85.22 with a daily change of up 0.39%. First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.77.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.72 on Friday morning, moving up 2.36%. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares broke to $148.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.22%.

shares set a new yearly high of $33.05 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session. GN Store Nord (OTC: GGNDF) shares hit a yearly high of $57.08. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.87 with a daily change of up 1.62%. Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.19 on Friday, moving down 0.68%.

shares broke to $117.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.16%. IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.97.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.42 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%. Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.99 for a change of up 0.51%.

shares set a new yearly high of $21.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.32 on Friday, moving up 0.07%.

shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.86. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares hit a yearly high of $201.23. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.19. Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.

shares broke to $62.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.77%. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.80.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.20. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.69 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $40.98 on Friday, moving up 3.3%. FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.10 with a daily change of down 0.06%. TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares hit $20.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.88. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $41.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.

shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.42. Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.73.

shares were up 7.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.21. Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $86.33. Shares traded up 2.84%. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.21. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $61.77. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.12. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.27. Shares traded up 2.4%. Sopra Steria Group (OTC: SPSAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.20. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.

shares set a new yearly high of $51.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $77.23 with a daily change of up 10.09%.

shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.71. BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares broke to $44.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.66 with a daily change of down 0.51%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.99 on Friday morning, moving up 8.83%. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.94%. Advanced Disposal Servs (NYSE: ADSW) shares set a new yearly high of $33.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.99. Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares hit $11.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $82.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00.

stock set a new 52-week high of $78.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%. AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.56. Shares traded up 0.98%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.74. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares hit a yearly high of $31.18. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $33.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Friday, moving up 12.57%.

shares broke to $41.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.39. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $32.22 Friday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.74. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares hit $32.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $67.24 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.04% on the session.

shares broke to $8.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%. National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.93 with a daily change of up 0.45%. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit $62.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.

shares set a new yearly high of $70.17 this morning. The stock was up 4.08% on the session. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $37.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.39%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.77 with a daily change of up 0.52%. Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares set a new yearly high of $55.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $12.98 Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares were up 8.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05.

stock set a new 52-week high of $116.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.12. Shares traded up 0.26%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.13. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session. PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.65 on Friday morning, moving down 0.18%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $49.39 Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.56. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.70 on Friday morning, moving up 4.91%. Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares hit a yearly high of $42.21. The stock traded down 5.51% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $51.55 on Friday, moving up 1.84%. Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.25. Shares traded down 0.19%. Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares hit $11.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.09 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.48.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.89%. DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.26 for a change of up 0.79%.

shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.51 for a change of up 0.69%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.04 with a daily change of down 0.24%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.47 with a daily change of up 0.18%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.32 Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%. Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.59 on Friday, moving up 3.66%.

shares hit a yearly high of $84.89. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Leagold Mining (OTC: LMCNF) shares were up 2.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.90 for a change of up 2.71%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.97. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.57.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.16. Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.13. Shares traded up 18.94%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $58.26 with a daily change of down 1.27%. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.25. Shares traded up 13.62%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.51.

shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.71 for a change of up 0.51%. Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.99 on Friday, moving up 1.53%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.00. The stock traded up 4.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.60 this morning. The stock was up 19.82% on the session. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.53 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.11 on Friday, moving up 2.84%. Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) shares hit $20.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $3.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%. Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares broke to $11.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.98%.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.82. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.67. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit $13.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.13. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. Plymouth Industrial REIT (AMEX: PLYM) shares hit a yearly high of $20.89. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $18.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%. Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.00. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%. Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares hit $22.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.98. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.

shares set a new yearly high of $25.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares were up 8.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.34 for a change of up 8.25%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%. icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.73. The stock was up 44.19% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 8.6%.

shares broke to $1.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.98%. Cuisine Solutions (OTC: CUSI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 1.6%. Evergreen Gaming (OTC: EVGEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.37 with a daily change of up 13.32%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.71 with a daily change of up 0.59%. Sigma Designs (OTC: SIGM) shares were up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.24 for a change of up 2.63%.

shares were up 6.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 for a change of up 6.67%. Integrated Biopharma (OTC: INBP) shares were up 7.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 7.32%.

shares set a new yearly high of $3.17 this morning. The stock was up 71.9% on the session. Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 8.86% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.11 on Friday, moving up 4.0%. Deer Consumer Products (OTC: DEER) shares were up 125.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.11. Shares traded up 7.01%. Plato Gold (OTC: PTOZF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Friday, moving up 92.94%. Hoku (OTC: HOKUQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.00145. The stock was up 1900.0% for the day.

