Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Lamb Weston is the world's second- largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. The company also has a small appetizer business that produces onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and cheese curds. Including joint ventures, 52% of fiscal 2021 revenue was U.S.-based, with the remainder stemming from Europe, Canada, Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, and several other countries. We estimate Lamb Weston's customer mix is 58% quick-serve restaurants, 19% full-service restaurants, 8% other food service (hotels, commercial cafeterias, arenas, schools), and 16% retail. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.500 0.1800
REV997.810M1.007B9.190M

Lamb Weston Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lamb Weston Hldgs (LW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE: LW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lamb Weston Hldgs's (LW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lamb Weston Hldgs (LW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE: LW) was reported by Jefferies on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting LW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.97% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lamb Weston Hldgs (LW)?

A

The stock price for Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE: LW) is $66.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lamb Weston Hldgs (LW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) reporting earnings?

A

Lamb Weston Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Lamb Weston Hldgs (LW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lamb Weston Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Lamb Weston Hldgs (LW) operate in?

A

Lamb Weston Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.