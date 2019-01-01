QQQ
Tencent is arguably the most influential Internet firm in China as one can hardly go by a day without using its products. Tencent is the world's largest video game vendor and owns the world's top-grossing mobile game--Honor of Kings. Tencent also runs China's largest social media super app--WeChat. The app is now part of the fabric of life for Chinese people who use it to chat, shop, watch videos, play games, order food and taxis, and more. Equally as impressive as its own portfolio, Tencent is also among the world's largest venture capital and investment corporations. The firm is now one of the largest shareholders in leading tech companies like Meituan, JD, DiDi, Snap, PDD, Kuaishou, Epic Games, and more.

Tencent Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tencent Holdings (TCTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tencent Holdings's (TCTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tencent Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tencent Holdings (TCTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tencent Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tencent Holdings (TCTZF)?

A

The stock price for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCTZF) is $55.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tencent Holdings (TCTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tencent Holdings.

Q

When is Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Tencent Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tencent Holdings (TCTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tencent Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tencent Holdings (TCTZF) operate in?

A

Tencent Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.