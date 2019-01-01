QQQ
Range
12.86 - 12.98
Vol / Avg.
43.2K/49.5K
Div / Yield
0.64/4.90%
52 Wk
12.94 - 17.07
Mkt Cap
236.6M
Payout Ratio
55.79
Open
12.89
P/E
11.38
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in sectors such as transportation, energy and utilities, social infrastructure, and water and environmental sectors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE: DMB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BNY Mellon Municipal Bond's (DMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond.

Q

What is the target price for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond

Q

Current Stock Price for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB)?

A

The stock price for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE: DMB) is $12.86 last updated Today at 6:50:23 PM.

Q

Does BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) reporting earnings?

A

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond.

Q

What sector and industry does BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) operate in?

A

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.