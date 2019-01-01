QQQ
Range
15.08 - 15.91
Vol / Avg.
74.3K/38K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.95%
52 Wk
14.92 - 19.92
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
44.76
Open
15.08
P/E
24.67
EPS
0.18
Shares
526.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Prysmian SpA is an Italian manufacturer of electric power transmission and telecommunications cables and systems. Its business is organized in three segments--Projects, which focuses on the execution of underground and submarine cable projects; Energy Products, which provides power distribution, and industrial and network components; and Telecom, which makes cable systems and connectivity products. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, with the rest coming from North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Prysmian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prysmian (PRYMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prysmian (OTCPK: PRYMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prysmian's (PRYMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prysmian.

Q

What is the target price for Prysmian (PRYMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prysmian

Q

Current Stock Price for Prysmian (PRYMY)?

A

The stock price for Prysmian (OTCPK: PRYMY) is $15.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prysmian (PRYMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 23, 2012.

Q

When is Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMY) reporting earnings?

A

Prysmian does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prysmian (PRYMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prysmian.

Q

What sector and industry does Prysmian (PRYMY) operate in?

A

Prysmian is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.