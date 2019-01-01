QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd is one of the world's largest producers of platinum and associated platinum group metals, including palladium and rhodium. The company is structured with five main operations located in Impala, Zimplats, Marula, Mimosa, and Two Rivers. Impala is the group's main operational unit and is situated on the Impala lease area on the western limb of Bushveld, east of Johannesburg in South Africa, and is one of the largest platinum-group-metal-bearing ore bodies in the world. The Impala operation comprises a 10-shaft mining complex and concentrating and smelting plants.

Impala Platinum Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX: IMPUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Impala Platinum Holdings's (IMPUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Impala Platinum Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Impala Platinum Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY)?

A

The stock price for Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX: IMPUY) is $16.574 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2012.

Q

When is Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX:IMPUY) reporting earnings?

A

Impala Platinum Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impala Platinum Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) operate in?

A

Impala Platinum Holdings is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.