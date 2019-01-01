|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Genprex’s space includes: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB), Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI).
The latest price target for Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) was reported by Maxim Group on September 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GNPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) is $2.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Genprex.
Genprex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Genprex.
Genprex is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.