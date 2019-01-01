QQQ
Range
2.05 - 2.2
Vol / Avg.
357.9K/6.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 6.35
Mkt Cap
98M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
47.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genprex Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who have limited treatment options. It works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies to provide novel treatment approaches for patients with cancer and diabetes.

Earnings

Genprex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genprex (GNPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genprex's (GNPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genprex (GNPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) was reported by Maxim Group on September 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GNPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genprex (GNPX)?

A

The stock price for Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) is $2.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genprex (GNPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genprex.

Q

When is Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) reporting earnings?

A

Genprex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Genprex (GNPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genprex.

Q

What sector and industry does Genprex (GNPX) operate in?

A

Genprex is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.