QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
SPO Global Inc is a technology company, which is focused on selling its performance testing optimization and monitoring software IP for all enterprise applications. It offers software performance testing and monitoring software with its own Intellectual Property (IP) to enterprises in North America and Europe and the rest of the world. The principal software products of the group are Stress Tester and Sentinel. Stress Tester is a performance stress testing solution for enterprise applications, and Sentinel provides a monitoring solution.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPO Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPO Global (SPOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPO Global (OTCPK: SPOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPO Global's (SPOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPO Global.

Q

What is the target price for SPO Global (SPOM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPO Global

Q

Current Stock Price for SPO Global (SPOM)?

A

The stock price for SPO Global (OTCPK: SPOM) is $0.015 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPO Global (SPOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPO Global.

Q

When is SPO Global (OTCPK:SPOM) reporting earnings?

A

SPO Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPO Global (SPOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPO Global.

Q

What sector and industry does SPO Global (SPOM) operate in?

A

SPO Global is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.