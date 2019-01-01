QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.8 - 0.89
Vol / Avg.
30.9K/18.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 2.32
Mkt Cap
18.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.89
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DLT Resolution Inc operates in three industry segments: Blockchain Applications; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. It offers secure data management, Information Technology (IT) and other telecommunications services in Canada and the United States. The company helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. It also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DLT Resolution Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DLT Resolution (DLTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DLT Resolution (OTCPK: DLTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DLT Resolution's (DLTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DLT Resolution.

Q

What is the target price for DLT Resolution (DLTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DLT Resolution

Q

Current Stock Price for DLT Resolution (DLTI)?

A

The stock price for DLT Resolution (OTCPK: DLTI) is $0.8 last updated Today at 6:18:37 PM.

Q

Does DLT Resolution (DLTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DLT Resolution.

Q

When is DLT Resolution (OTCPK:DLTI) reporting earnings?

A

DLT Resolution does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DLT Resolution (DLTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DLT Resolution.

Q

What sector and industry does DLT Resolution (DLTI) operate in?

A

DLT Resolution is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.