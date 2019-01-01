QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
6.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
136.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vaxil Bio Ltd is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company aims to continue to develop ImMucin, a COVID19 and a tuberculosis vaccine/treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vaxil Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaxil Bio (VXLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaxil Bio (OTCPK: VXLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vaxil Bio's (VXLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vaxil Bio.

Q

What is the target price for Vaxil Bio (VXLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vaxil Bio

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaxil Bio (VXLLF)?

A

The stock price for Vaxil Bio (OTCPK: VXLLF) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:44:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vaxil Bio (VXLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaxil Bio.

Q

When is Vaxil Bio (OTCPK:VXLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Vaxil Bio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vaxil Bio (VXLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaxil Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaxil Bio (VXLLF) operate in?

A

Vaxil Bio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.