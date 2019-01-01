QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Cuisine Solutions Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the business of production and marketing of fully-cooked, frozen and prepared foods to different channels and geographic regions. The company's food product portfolio includes poultry, sauces, seafood, lamb, pork, veal, beef and other items.

Analyst Ratings

Cuisine Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cuisine Solutions (CUSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cuisine Solutions (OTCEM: CUSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cuisine Solutions's (CUSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cuisine Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Cuisine Solutions (CUSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cuisine Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Cuisine Solutions (CUSI)?

A

The stock price for Cuisine Solutions (OTCEM: CUSI) is $12 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cuisine Solutions (CUSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 24, 1991.

Q

When is Cuisine Solutions (OTCEM:CUSI) reporting earnings?

A

Cuisine Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cuisine Solutions (CUSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cuisine Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Cuisine Solutions (CUSI) operate in?

A

Cuisine Solutions is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.