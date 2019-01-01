QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Integrated Biopharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates in two segments; Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. It serves the needs of the nutraceutical industry by directly doing business as Chem International Inc. and through its operating subsidiaries; Manhattan Drug Company, Inc., AgroLabs, Inc., IHT Health Products, Inc. and MDC Warehousing and Distribution, Inc. The company generates maximum revenue from the Contract Manufacturing segment. The business operates and generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Integrated Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Biopharma (INBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Biopharma (OTCQX: INBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Biopharma's (INBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Biopharma (INBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Biopharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Biopharma (INBP)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Biopharma (OTCQX: INBP) is $0.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Biopharma (INBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Biopharma.

Q

When is Integrated Biopharma (OTCQX:INBP) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Biopharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Biopharma (INBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Biopharma (INBP) operate in?

A

Integrated Biopharma is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.