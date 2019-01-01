Integrated Biopharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates in two segments; Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. It serves the needs of the nutraceutical industry by directly doing business as Chem International Inc. and through its operating subsidiaries; Manhattan Drug Company, Inc., AgroLabs, Inc., IHT Health Products, Inc. and MDC Warehousing and Distribution, Inc. The company generates maximum revenue from the Contract Manufacturing segment. The business operates and generates the majority of revenue from the United States.