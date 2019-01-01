QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Analyst Ratings

goeasy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy goeasy (EHMEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of goeasy (OTCPK: EHMEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are goeasy's (EHMEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for goeasy.

Q

What is the target price for goeasy (EHMEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for goeasy

Q

Current Stock Price for goeasy (EHMEF)?

A

The stock price for goeasy (OTCPK: EHMEF) is $113.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does goeasy (EHMEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 14, 2006.

Q

When is goeasy (OTCPK:EHMEF) reporting earnings?

A

goeasy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is goeasy (EHMEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for goeasy.

Q

What sector and industry does goeasy (EHMEF) operate in?

A

goeasy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.