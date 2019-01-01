QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
41.17 - 43.09
Vol / Avg.
48.8K/40.1K
Div / Yield
1.02/2.41%
52 Wk
33.51 - 43.98
Mkt Cap
29.1B
Payout Ratio
26.67
Open
41.17
P/E
11.82
EPS
2.03
Shares
676.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
After the deal with E.On, pro forma RWE is refocused on power generation, mostly in Europe. It owns 40.7 gigawatts of power generation capacity: 27% from lignite and hard coal plants, 35% from gas plants, 25% from renewables, 7% from nuclear (which will be shut down by 2022), and 6% from other sources. Besides Germany, RWE's power plants are chiefly located in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United States for many onshore wind farms.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RWE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RWE (RWEOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RWE (OTCPK: RWEOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RWE's (RWEOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RWE.

Q

What is the target price for RWE (RWEOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RWE

Q

Current Stock Price for RWE (RWEOY)?

A

The stock price for RWE (OTCPK: RWEOY) is $43.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RWE (RWEOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.93 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 17, 2012.

Q

When is RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) reporting earnings?

A

RWE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is RWE (RWEOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RWE.

Q

What sector and industry does RWE (RWEOY) operate in?

A

RWE is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.