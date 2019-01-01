QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Deer Consumer Products Inc is a designer, manufacturer and seller of quality small home and kitchen electric appliances.

Analyst Ratings

Deer Consumer Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deer Consumer Products (DEER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deer Consumer Products (OTCEM: DEER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deer Consumer Products's (DEER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deer Consumer Products.

Q

What is the target price for Deer Consumer Products (DEER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deer Consumer Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Deer Consumer Products (DEER)?

A

The stock price for Deer Consumer Products (OTCEM: DEER) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deer Consumer Products (DEER) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2011.

Q

When is Deer Consumer Products (OTCEM:DEER) reporting earnings?

A

Deer Consumer Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deer Consumer Products (DEER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deer Consumer Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Deer Consumer Products (DEER) operate in?

A

Deer Consumer Products is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.