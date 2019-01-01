QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Hoku Corp is a diversified clean energy technologies company with three business units: Hoku Materials, Hoku Solar and Hoku Fuel Cells.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hoku Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoku (HOKUQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoku (OTCEM: HOKUQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hoku's (HOKUQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoku.

Q

What is the target price for Hoku (HOKUQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hoku

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoku (HOKUQ)?

A

The stock price for Hoku (OTCEM: HOKUQ) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoku (HOKUQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hoku.

Q

When is Hoku (OTCEM:HOKUQ) reporting earnings?

A

Hoku does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hoku (HOKUQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoku.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoku (HOKUQ) operate in?

A

Hoku is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.