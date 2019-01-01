Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics by applying precision medicine to central nervous system diseases with high unmet need. It analyzes genomic data from clinical studies to identify biomarkers, which are used to select patients that will receive the therapeutic benefit for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound ANAVEX 2-73 is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and potentially other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked gene, methyl-CpG-binding protein 2.