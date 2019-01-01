QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics by applying precision medicine to central nervous system diseases with high unmet need. It analyzes genomic data from clinical studies to identify biomarkers, which are used to select patients that will receive the therapeutic benefit for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound ANAVEX 2-73 is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and potentially other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked gene, methyl-CpG-binding protein 2.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.140 0.0100
REV0
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.150 0.0000
REV0

Anavex Life Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anavex Life Sciences's (AVXL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting AVXL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 291.06% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)?

A

The stock price for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) is $10.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anavex Life Sciences.

Q

When is Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) reporting earnings?

A

Anavex Life Sciences’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anavex Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) operate in?

A

Anavex Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.