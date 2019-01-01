QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
1.14/2.65%
52 Wk
38.52 - 50.47
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
19.52
Open
-
P/E
7.7
EPS
1.1
Shares
173.4M
Outstanding
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company's real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities. Most of CAPREIT's holdings are aimed towards the midtier and luxury markets in terms of demographic segments. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants. The majority of this revenue comes from assets located in the Greater Toronto and Greater Montreal regions. The buildings in these areas also contain the majority of CAPREIT's total housing units.

CAPREIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CAPREIT (CDPYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CAPREIT's (CDPYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CAPREIT.

Q

What is the target price for CAPREIT (CDPYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CAPREIT

Q

Current Stock Price for CAPREIT (CDPYF)?

A

The stock price for CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) is $43.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CAPREIT (CDPYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is CAPREIT (OTC:CDPYF) reporting earnings?

A

CAPREIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CAPREIT (CDPYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CAPREIT.

Q

What sector and industry does CAPREIT (CDPYF) operate in?

A

CAPREIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.