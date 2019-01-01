Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company's real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities. Most of CAPREIT's holdings are aimed towards the midtier and luxury markets in terms of demographic segments. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants. The majority of this revenue comes from assets located in the Greater Toronto and Greater Montreal regions. The buildings in these areas also contain the majority of CAPREIT's total housing units.