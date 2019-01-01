QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
12.02/2.53%
52 Wk
371 - 595
Mkt Cap
74B
Payout Ratio
39.48
Open
-
P/E
21.7
EPS
706.64
Shares
155.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 8:13AM
Tokyo Electron is a major vendor of semiconductor fabrication tools. It operates primarily in the etch, deposition, and clean segments, which involve adding and removing materials to and from semiconductor wafers. Customers include leading-edge logic, foundry, and memory chipmakers such as Intel, TSMC, Micron, and Samsung.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tokyo Electron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyo Electron (TOELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCPK: TOELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokyo Electron's (TOELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyo Electron.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyo Electron (TOELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyo Electron

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyo Electron (TOELF)?

A

The stock price for Tokyo Electron (OTCPK: TOELF) is $475.9999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyo Electron (TOELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyo Electron.

Q

When is Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyo Electron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyo Electron (TOELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyo Electron.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyo Electron (TOELF) operate in?

A

Tokyo Electron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.