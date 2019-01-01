QQQ
Sopra Steria Group SA is a digital transformation company. It guides businesses through conversion projects, from the development phase to implementation phase. The firm provides end to end services in the fields of consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services. It's target markets are financial services, insurance and social welfare, public sector, telecom operators, aerospace and defense, retail and energy sectors. Its geographic segments are France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Belgium. The company derives the majority of its revenues from France.

Sopra Steria Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sopra Steria Group (OTCPK: SPSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sopra Steria Group's (SPSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sopra Steria Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sopra Steria Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF)?

A

The stock price for Sopra Steria Group (OTCPK: SPSAF) is $200 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 16:23:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sopra Steria Group.

Q

When is Sopra Steria Group (OTCPK:SPSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Sopra Steria Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sopra Steria Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF) operate in?

A

Sopra Steria Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.