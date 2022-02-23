Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
On Wednesday, 348 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Comcast CMCSA.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC.
- Kodiak Sciences KOD's stock dropped the most, trading down 79.5% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares actually gained 0.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Comcast CMCSA shares moved down 2.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.37, drifting down 2.92%.
- Starbucks SBUX stock set a new 52-week low of $90.82 on Wednesday, moving down 1.63%.
- 3M MMM shares set a new 52-week low of $145.38. The stock traded down 0.74%.
- TJX Companies TJX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $60.03. Shares traded down 7.87%.
- Fidelity National Info FIS shares set a new 52-week low of $93.22. The stock traded down 1.63%.
- Block SQ shares set a new 52-week low of $90.48. The stock traded down 2.33%.
- Zoom Video Communications ZM stock set a new 52-week low of $123.00 on Wednesday, moving down 2.04%.
- Ross Stores ROST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $87.76. Shares traded down 4.42%.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares were down 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $156.50.
- CoStar Gr CSGP shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.93%.
- VF VFC stock hit a yearly low of $57.59. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
- Garmin GRMN stock hit $110.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.4%.
- Best Buy Co BBY stock hit a yearly low of $88.28. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
- Avangrid AGR shares set a new yearly low of $43.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- CarMax KMX shares moved down 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $99.73, drifting down 0.79%.
- DISH Network DISH shares fell to $27.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
- IDEX IEX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $186.89. Shares traded down 0.64%.
- Yandex YNDX stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.76. The stock was down 8.24% on the session.
- RingCentral RNG stock hit a yearly low of $130.56. The stock was down 9.95% for the day.
- Affirm Holdings AFRM shares moved up 0.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.61, drifting up 0.08%.
- Carvana CVNA stock hit $116.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.1%.
- Annaly Capital Management NLY stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- Toast TOST shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
- 10x Genomics TXG shares set a new yearly low of $74.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- SoFi Technologies SOFI shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.05.
- Coupa Software COUP stock drifted down 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $108.87.
- Cemex CX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.82%.
- Five9 FIVN shares hit a yearly low of $112.11. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
- Under Armour UA shares made a new 52-week low of $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
- Donaldson DCI shares set a new 52-week low of $52.54. The stock traded down 0.28%.
- Pegasystems PEGA shares reached a new 52-week low of $79.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- TELUS Intl TIXT shares moved down 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.27, drifting down 0.76%.
- Monday.Com MNDY shares made a new 52-week low of $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 21.66% for the day.
- Nielsen Holdings NLSN shares hit a yearly low of $16.83. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- Farfetch FTCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.71. Shares traded down 3.37%.
- Mobile TeleSystems MBT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.85%.
- MDU Resources Gr MDU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.68 and moving down 1.13%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART shares were down 2.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.50.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares hit a yearly low of $14.81. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- Gap GPS shares hit a yearly low of $13.80. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Altice USA ATUS stock hit $10.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.
- Freshworks FRSH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.52. Shares traded down 3.6%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR stock hit $42.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
- WeWork WE shares set a new 52-week low of $6.33. The stock traded down 4.26%.
- Vertiv Holdings VRT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.05 on Wednesday, moving down 40.21%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP shares moved down 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $54.68, drifting down 0.57%.
- BlackLine BL stock drifted up 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $68.92.
- Vir Biotechnology VIR stock hit a yearly low of $28.81. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.
- Braze BRZE shares were down 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.26.
- Lightspeed Commerce LSPD shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.28.
- Lazard LAZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $34.86 and moving down 0.31%.
- American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares set a new 52-week low of $20.25. The stock traded down 1.78%.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares set a new yearly low of $14.81 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- KB Home KBH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $35.84. Shares traded down 0.28%.
- Beyond Meat BYND shares made a new 52-week low of $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Fate Therapeutics FATE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.99%.
- Blackbaud BLKB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $53.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.66%.
- Dana DAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.65 and moving down 7.34%.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
- Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.27.
- Altra Industrial Motion AIMC stock hit $43.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $40.18. Shares traded down 0.17%.
- Fiverr International FVRR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $66.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.87%.
- Urban Outfitters URBN shares fell to $25.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.04%.
- Rent-A-Center RCII stock drifted down 4.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.39.
- Momentive Global MNTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.33 and moving down 0.23%.
- Cannae Holdings CNNE stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.80. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
- United States Cellular USM shares set a new 52-week low of $26.18. The stock traded down 2.12%.
- Wolverine World Wide WWW stock hit $24.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.
- Invitae NVTA shares made a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.58%.
- Telephone and Data TDS shares set a new yearly low of $16.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
- Zhihu ZH shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.29%.
- Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.88. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Vertex VERX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.51. Shares traded down 2.42%.
- Expensify EXFY shares hit a yearly low of $21.79. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
- PROG Holdings PRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.88%.
- LivePerson LPSN shares hit a yearly low of $23.85. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock set a new 52-week low of $23.88 on Wednesday, moving down 1.22%.
- Rackspace Technology RXT shares set a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock traded down 23.87%.
- Two Harbors Investment TWO shares moved down 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00, drifting down 0.49%.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- Everbridge EVBG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $43.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $96.70 and moving up 0.49%.
- CryoPort CYRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- Matterport MTTR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Rocket Companies RKT shares made a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
- Gibraltar Industries ROCK stock set a new 52-week low of $46.61 on Wednesday, moving down 3.3%.
- iRobot IRBT shares hit a yearly low of $55.82. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- 8x8 EGHT shares fell to $12.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.
- Lemonade LMND shares set a new yearly low of $23.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
- SkyWest SKYW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $28.25. Shares traded down 2.54%.
- ModivCare MODV stock hit $99.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.46%.
- Health Catalyst HCAT shares moved down 0.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.45, drifting down 0.64%.
- LendingTree TREE stock hit a new 52-week low of $101.22. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
- Camping World Holdings CWH stock hit a yearly low of $29.41. The stock was down 5.57% for the day.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.87 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.32%.
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares set a new 52-week low of $5.81. The stock traded down 3.02%.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.18. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- Array Technologies ARRY shares set a new 52-week low of $8.51. The stock traded up 0.41%.
- FuboTV FUBO shares moved down 1.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80, drifting down 1.19%.
- ForgeRock FORG shares moved down 2.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.51, drifting down 2.36%.
- Bandwidth BAND stock hit $49.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.
- Allbirds BIRD stock drifted down 2.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.26.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.06 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Wednesday, moving down 0.79%.
- Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.60. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- Astec Industries ASTE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $49.90. Shares traded down 0.7%.
- BridgeBio Pharma BBIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.56. Shares traded down 1.54%.
- Lilium LILM shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.
- Shenandoah SHEN shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.25.
- Big Lots BIG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $34.22 and moving down 1.09%.
- ATRenew RERE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.58. The stock traded up 0.43%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.87 and moving down 0.02%.
- Ichor Holdings ICHR shares fell to $35.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.14%.
- Editas Medicine EDIT shares set a new 52-week low of $14.66. The stock traded down 1.33%.
- Orion Engineered Carbons OEC shares set a new 52-week low of $15.70. The stock traded down 1.31%.
- Clover Health Investments CLOV shares set a new yearly low of $1.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- AMERISAFE AMSF stock set a new 52-week low of $48.73 on Wednesday, moving down 8.63%.
- Alliancebernstein Glb AWF stock hit $10.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.
- Arhaus ARHS shares moved up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.47, drifting up 0.25%.
- Children's Place PLCE stock hit a yearly low of $58.82. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
- American Woodmark AMWD stock set a new 52-week low of $49.25 on Wednesday, moving down 0.4%.
- Vroom VRM shares set a new yearly low of $5.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
- Baozun BZUN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock hit $14.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.03%.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock set a new 52-week low of $8.08 on Wednesday, moving down 1.51%.
- Seer SEER stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Wednesday, moving down 3.27%.
- PIMCO High Income Fund PHK shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- Porch Group PRCH shares moved down 2.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.56, drifting down 2.03%.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.94. The stock traded up 0.38%.
- Senseonics Holdings SENS stock drifted down 2.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.61.
- Heron Therapeutics HRTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.06. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- Latch LTCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.03. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- ON24 ONTF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.81. Shares traded down 0.4%.
- Nerdwallet NRDS shares fell to $10.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
- Neenah NP shares set a new 52-week low of $40.81. The stock traded down 0.07%.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com GRUB shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.12%.
- The RealReal REAL shares hit a yearly low of $7.20. The stock was down 8.02% on the session.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.30. Shares traded down 1.08%.
- DMC Glb BOOM shares moved down 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.89, drifting down 0.35%.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares fell to $3.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.
- Orchid Island Capital ORC stock hit $3.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock hit $3.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.
- HealthStream HSTM shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- Aarons AAN shares moved down 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.70, drifting down 3.01%.
- Hibbett HIBB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $44.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%.
- Missfresh MF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.07%.
- Solo Brands DTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.24%.
- Fluence Energy FLNC stock hit a yearly low of $11.03. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- ESS Tech GWH shares set a new yearly low of $4.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Amryt Pharma AMYT shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.49.
- OneSpan OSPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.11 and moving down 14.18%.
- Kodiak Sciences KOD shares were down 79.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.05.
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares made a new 52-week low of $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
- Western Asset Managed MMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.87. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.11. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
- Rite Aid RAD shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock traded up 0.43%.
- IGM Biosciences IGMS shares fell to $15.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.
- Immatics IMTX shares made a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- Upland Software UPLD stock hit $16.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.02%.
- MoneyLion ML shares were down 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.17.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.78. The stock traded up 0.85%.
- Ribbon Comms RBBN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday, moving down 1.78%.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares fell to $32.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 21.64%.
- Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock drifted down 7.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.63.
- RMR Group RMR stock drifted down 0.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.03.
- BlackRock Utility Infr BUI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.11. Shares traded down 0.68%.
- First Trust High Income FSD stock hit a yearly low of $13.40. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Nano X Imaging NNOX stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.31.
- View VIEW shares moved down 11.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.99, drifting down 11.99%.
- MediaAlpha MAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.15%.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.78 and moving down 1.23%.
- bluebird bio BLUE shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.01.
- Convey Health Solutions CNVY shares moved up 1.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.61, drifting up 1.23%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares set a new 52-week low of $13.91. The stock traded down 0.21%.
- Putnam Municipal Opps PMO stock hit a yearly low of $12.15. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares moved up 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.86, drifting up 0.14%.
- Supernova Partners SNII shares set a new 52-week low of $8.39. The stock traded down 7.62%.
- Rimini Street RMNI shares set a new yearly low of $4.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
- John Hancock Preferred HPF stock hit a yearly low of $18.23. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Pennant Group PNTG stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.40. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
- Root ROOT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock traded down 1.62%.
- TransMedics Group TMDX shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- Putnam Managed Municipal PMM shares set a new yearly low of $7.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- Danimer Scientific DNMR shares hit a yearly low of $3.41. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- Citi Trends CTRN stock set a new 52-week low of $39.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.42%.
- Vapotherm VAPO shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.61%.
- Vuzix VUZI stock hit $5.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.
- MFS Charter Income MCR stock set a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.01%.
- MFS Multimarket IT MMT shares moved down 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.31, drifting down 0.28%.
- Benefitfocus BNFT shares were down 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.40.
- Allspring Multi-Sector ERC shares set a new 52-week low of $11.06. The stock traded down 0.27%.
- Loop Industries LOOP stock hit a yearly low of $6.35. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- Nam Tai Property NTP shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.65%.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares set a new yearly low of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Brightcove BCOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.04. Shares traded down 1.53%.
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares set a new yearly low of $8.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.65. Shares traded down 0.43%.
- Ikena Oncology IKNA stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.50. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares fell to $5.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.41%.
- Generation Bio GBIO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded down 0.45%.
- Kaltura KLTR shares set a new yearly low of $1.91 this morning. The stock was down 35.39% on the session.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock drifted up 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.77.
- Western Asset Global Corp GDO stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.87.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Franklin Duration Income FTF stock hit a yearly low of $7.75. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
- Compugen CGEN shares moved down 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.75, drifting down 0.36%.
- comScore SCOR stock hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Sangoma Technologies SANG shares set a new 52-week low of $11.58. The stock traded down 5.08%.
- Clovis Oncology CLVS shares hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- Verastem VSTM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday, moving down 0.41%.
- Annexon ANNX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%.
- IDEX Biometrics IDBA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.17%.
- Immuneering IMRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.81%.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.21 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.80 and moving up 0.05%.
- Cellectis CLLS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.
- Cue Biopharma CUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.
- Revelstone Capital RCAC stock hit $9.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
- Zenvia ZENV shares moved down 1.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.80, drifting down 1.62%.
- Acacia Research ACTG stock hit $3.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- ClearPoint Neuro CLPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
- RGC Resources RGCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $20.56. Shares traded down 2.57%.
- Blackstone Long-Short BGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.77 and moving down 0.47%.
- AllianzGI Convertible CBH shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares made a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares moved up 0.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57, drifting up 0.89%.
- Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Wednesday, moving down 0.7%.
- Rain Therapeutics RAIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.01. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Short EVG stock hit $11.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.
- Trilogy Metals TMQ shares moved down 25.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05, drifting down 25.85%.
- Metromile MILE shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
- Quantum QMCO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.59. The stock traded down 1.06%.
- 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.
- Western Asset Municipal MHF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.21. Shares traded down 0.96%.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock traded down 1.06%.
- Consolidated Water Co CWCO shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.51.
- Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.63.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.87 and moving down 0.68%.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock drifted down 1.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67.
- Gold Standard Ventures GSV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
- NextCure NXTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.84. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI stock hit a yearly low of $7.25. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
- Cortexyme CRTX stock hit $4.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.46%.
- Ellington Residential EARN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
- Sesen Bio SESN shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- DarioHealth DRIO shares fell to $7.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%.
- NN NNBR shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72.
- Frequency Therapeutics FREQ shares hit a yearly low of $3.35. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares hit a yearly low of $2.73. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Western Asset Mortgage WMC shares fell to $1.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.17%.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.54. The stock traded down 3.03%.
- Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI stock hit a yearly low of $10.26. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Fluent FLNT shares moved down 0.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27, drifting down 0.39%.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
- BeyondSpring BYSI stock hit $2.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.39%.
- SCYNEXIS SCYX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.35%.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved down 1.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 1.94%.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS stock hit $1.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
- AlerisLife ALR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.50. Shares traded down 2.3%.
- Biodesix BDSX shares fell to $2.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.
- Mustang Bio MBIO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- QualTek Services QTEK shares fell to $3.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%.
- Better Therapeutics BTTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.25. Shares traded down 3.4%.
- Bionomics BNOX shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.89, drifting down 2.5%.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems UAVS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
- Assembly Biosciences ASMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.42%.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.95. Shares traded up 1.07%.
- Iridex IRIX shares were down 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.30.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
- Society Pass SOPA shares hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock hit a yearly low of $2.97. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- iSun ISUN shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.08%.
- Second Sight Medical EYES stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 2.02%.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
- Evogene EVGN shares were down 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.75. Shares traded down 31.99%.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares moved down 1.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.53, drifting down 1.39%.
- Edesa Biotech EDSA shares fell to $3.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.98%.
- enVVeno Medical NVNO shares set a new 52-week low of $4.50. The stock traded down 1.1%.
- Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock traded down 0.92%.
- Akerna KERN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.11. Shares traded down 1.67%.
- Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
- CSP CSPI shares set a new yearly low of $7.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
- Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.19.
- Lannett LCI stock hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.
- Rockwell Medical RMTI shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- RealNetworks RNWK shares fell to $0.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
- TD Hldgs GLG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.
- Alset EHome International AEI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.28. Shares traded down 3.13%.
- Statera BioPharma STAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT shares moved down 6.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.06, drifting down 6.19%.
- Molecular Data MKD shares hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
- Recon Technology RCON shares moved up 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting up 1.71%.
- Smart for Life SMFL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- Kidpik PIK stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Wednesday, moving down 2.67%.
- FedNat Holding FNHC shares hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics NRSN shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
- Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock drifted down 1.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95.
- Cingulate CING shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday, moving down 0.93%.
- MMTEC MTC stock hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.
- Muscle Maker GRIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.43. Shares traded up 2.24%.
- My Size MYSZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.32. Shares traded down 1.66%.
- GBS GBS shares fell to $0.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.34%.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was up 2.72% for the day.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.
