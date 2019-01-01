QQQ
Range
18.92 - 20.31
Vol / Avg.
147.9K/96.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.92 - 31.11
Mkt Cap
598.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.83
P/E
82.48
EPS
0.05
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
HealthStream Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Its reportable segments include Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. Workforce development solutions consist of SaaS, subscription-based products that are used by healthcare organizations. Its Provider Solutions products offer healthcare organizations software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center and enrollment activities. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Workforce solutions segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.050 0.0400
REV64.260M64.338M78.000K

Analyst Ratings

HealthStream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HealthStream (HSTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HealthStream's (HSTM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HealthStream (HSTM) stock?

A

The latest price target for HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting HSTM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HealthStream (HSTM)?

A

The stock price for HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) is $18.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HealthStream (HSTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HealthStream.

Q

When is HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) reporting earnings?

A

HealthStream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is HealthStream (HSTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HealthStream.

Q

What sector and industry does HealthStream (HSTM) operate in?

A

HealthStream is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.