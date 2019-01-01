QQQ
Range
1.33 - 1.45
Vol / Avg.
35.7K/280.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.46 - 4.7
Mkt Cap
15.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.37
P/E
-
Shares
10.9M
Outstanding
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, these diseases include Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others. Its lead product candidate, PrimeC, is a novel extended-release, or ER, oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of two generic FDA-approved drugs, ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, combined in a specific ratio.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NeuroSense Therapeutics's (NRSN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) was reported by Maxim Group on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting NRSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 400.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN)?

A

The stock price for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) is $1.4 last updated Today at 7:45:25 PM.

Q

Does NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Q

When is NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) reporting earnings?

A

NeuroSense Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) operate in?

A

NeuroSense Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.