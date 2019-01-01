QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
MMTEC Inc provides Internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms engaging in securities market transactions and settlements globally. It offers complete suite trading solutions, including services such as fund establishment, issuance, custody, transaction, and settlement. The company's operating segment includes Gujia and MM Global. It generates maximum revenue from the Gujia segment. Gujia segment provides market data services and investor relations management services to customers in China.

MMTEC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MMTEC (MTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MMTEC's (MTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MMTEC (MTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MMTEC

Q

Current Stock Price for MMTEC (MTC)?

A

The stock price for MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) is $0.5045 last updated Today at 5:33:55 PM.

Q

Does MMTEC (MTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MMTEC.

Q

When is MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) reporting earnings?

A

MMTEC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MMTEC (MTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MMTEC.

Q

What sector and industry does MMTEC (MTC) operate in?

A

MMTEC is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.