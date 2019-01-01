MMTEC Inc provides Internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms engaging in securities market transactions and settlements globally. It offers complete suite trading solutions, including services such as fund establishment, issuance, custody, transaction, and settlement. The company's operating segment includes Gujia and MM Global. It generates maximum revenue from the Gujia segment. Gujia segment provides market data services and investor relations management services to customers in China.