Range
49 - 59.31
Vol / Avg.
6.9M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
62.69 - 943.49
Mkt Cap
22.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
49
P/E
105.43
EPS
0.16
Shares
394.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica with approximately three quarters of its revenue classified as subscription based. The company has also recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.350 0.0600
REV501.280M506.786M5.506M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CoStar Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CoStar Gr (CSGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CoStar Gr (NASDAQ: CSGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CoStar Gr's (CSGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CoStar Gr (CSGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for CoStar Gr (NASDAQ: CSGP) was reported by JMP Securities on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting CSGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.55% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CoStar Gr (CSGP)?

A

The stock price for CoStar Gr (NASDAQ: CSGP) is $56.46 last updated Today at 4:37:10 PM.

Q

Does CoStar Gr (CSGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CoStar Gr.

Q

When is CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) reporting earnings?

A

CoStar Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is CoStar Gr (CSGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CoStar Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does CoStar Gr (CSGP) operate in?

A

CoStar Gr is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.