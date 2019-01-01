CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica with approximately three quarters of its revenue classified as subscription based. The company has also recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.