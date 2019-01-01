QQQ
Range
54.01 - 57
Vol / Avg.
473.2K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
55.17 - 169.76
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
56.57
P/E
11.84
EPS
-1.67
Shares
77.1M
Outstanding
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It is engaged in the development of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. CRISPR/Cas9 is a technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company advanced programs target beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, two hemoglobinopathies that have a high unmet medical need.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.770-1.840 -0.0700
REV2.270M12.899M10.629M

CRISPR Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CRISPR Therapeutics's (CRSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) was reported by RBC Capital on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting CRSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.54% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)?

A

The stock price for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is $54.12 last updated Today at 4:30:50 PM.

Q

Does CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Q

When is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) reporting earnings?

A

CRISPR Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) operate in?

A

CRISPR Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.