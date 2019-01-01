|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cingulate’s space includes: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY), Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA), Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX), Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC).
The latest price target for Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING) was reported by Laidlaw & Co. on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting CING to rise to within 12 months (a possible 529.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING) is $1.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cingulate.
Cingulate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cingulate.
Cingulate is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.