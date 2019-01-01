QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cingulate Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary precision timed release drug delivery platform to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

Cingulate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cingulate (CING) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cingulate's (CING) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cingulate (CING) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING) was reported by Laidlaw & Co. on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting CING to rise to within 12 months (a possible 529.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cingulate (CING)?

A

The stock price for Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING) is $1.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cingulate (CING) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cingulate.

Q

When is Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) reporting earnings?

A

Cingulate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Cingulate (CING) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cingulate.

Q

What sector and industry does Cingulate (CING) operate in?

A

Cingulate is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.