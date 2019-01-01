QQQ
Range
36.53 - 39.28
Vol / Avg.
66.6K/62.7K
Div / Yield
1.9/4.75%
52 Wk
39.85 - 59.06
Mkt Cap
639.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
39.03
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
16.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Neenah Inc produces and sells a variety of paper and performance-based technical products. The company reportable segments include Technical Products which sells filtration products used to filter air, fuel, water, and oil in automobiles. It's Fine Paper and Packaging, sells paper for writing, specialty paper, and envelopes used in corporate-branded paper materials, labels, and packaging and Other segment composed of papers sold to converters for end uses such as covering materials for datebooks, diaries, yearbooks, and traditional photo albums. The company generates maximum revenue from Technical product segment. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Germany and Rest of Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.450 -0.0800
REV248.850M264.300M15.450M

Analyst Ratings

Neenah Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neenah (NP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neenah (NYSE: NP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neenah's (NP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Neenah (NP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neenah (NYSE: NP) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on July 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting NP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neenah (NP)?

A

The stock price for Neenah (NYSE: NP) is $38.12 last updated Today at 7:39:17 PM.

Q

Does Neenah (NP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Neenah (NYSE:NP) reporting earnings?

A

Neenah’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Neenah (NP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neenah.

Q

What sector and industry does Neenah (NP) operate in?

A

Neenah is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.