Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program for IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, intends to treat Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. The company is performing its Phase I, randomized single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose, study to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects. It is also advancing a novel drug delivery platform to treat certain forms of cancer at the same time as it is developing novel drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inhibikase Therapeutics's (IKT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IKT) was reported by JonesTrading on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting IKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1065.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT)?

A

The stock price for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IKT) is $1.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Q

When is Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) reporting earnings?

A

Inhibikase Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) operate in?

A

Inhibikase Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.