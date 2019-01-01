QQQ
Range
20.34 - 20.72
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/11.2K
Div / Yield
0.78/3.76%
52 Wk
20.28 - 26.02
Mkt Cap
172.4M
Payout Ratio
69.16
Open
20.45
P/E
19.37
EPS
0.43
Shares
8.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
RGC Resources Inc is involved in the business of distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers within its service territory in Roanoke, Virginia and its surrounding localities as well as it also provides certain non-regulated services. The company relies on multiple interstate pipelines to transport natural gas. The company operates in three segments: Gas Utility, which is the key revenue generator; Investment in Affiliates; and Parent & Other.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.430
REV21.000M23.263M2.263M

Analyst Ratings

RGC Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RGC Resources (RGCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RGC Resources's (RGCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RGC Resources (RGCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on May 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RGCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RGC Resources (RGCO)?

A

The stock price for RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) is $20.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RGC Resources (RGCO) pay a dividend?

A

The next RGC Resources (RGCO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.

Q

When is RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) reporting earnings?

A

RGC Resources’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is RGC Resources (RGCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RGC Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does RGC Resources (RGCO) operate in?

A

RGC Resources is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.