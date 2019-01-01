|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.430
|REV
|21.000M
|23.263M
|2.263M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RGC Resources’s space includes: South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI), Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN), Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX), UGI (NYSE:UGI) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR).
The latest price target for RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on May 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RGCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) is $20.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next RGC Resources (RGCO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.
RGC Resources’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RGC Resources.
RGC Resources is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.