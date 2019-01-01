QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.71 - 72.97
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.06
Shares
147.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
BridgeBio Pharma Inc is involved in identifying advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Its product pipeline categories include Mendelian, Genetic Dermatology, Oncology, and Gene therapy.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BridgeBio Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BridgeBio Pharma's (BBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting BBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 207.30% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)?

A

The stock price for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) is $7.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BridgeBio Pharma.

Q

When is BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) reporting earnings?

A

BridgeBio Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BridgeBio Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) operate in?

A

BridgeBio Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.