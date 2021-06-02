 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 10:13am
On Wednesday morning, 261 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Interest:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO).
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 26.53% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $167.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $667.20. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $176.65 with a daily change of up 2.31%.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares broke to $80.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
  • Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) stock made a new 52-week high of $234.02 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.02%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares set a new 52-week high of $384.38 on Wednesday, moving down 0.59%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to $445.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $195.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.04.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares set a new yearly high of $193.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.59. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 3.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $191.68.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $167.39. Shares traded down 0.1%.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $217.36.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $106.83 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
  • Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.24. The stock traded up 3.34% on the session.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.04. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $287.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares were up 1.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.24.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.05.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares set a new yearly high of $50.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares hit $8.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.16. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $134.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.18%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $109.17. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares were down 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.13.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares set a new yearly high of $122.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.78 for a change of up 1.51%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $210.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares broke to $103.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.07%.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.40 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit a yearly high of $79.80. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares set a new yearly high of $211.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.57%.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares hit a yearly high of $88.41. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares hit $129.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.61. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.73. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $153.52. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares hit $304.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.13%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $163.71.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares were down 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.45 for a change of down 0.25%.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 26.53%.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.12 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.92%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to $47.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.95 for a change of up 0.15%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.08 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $77.40. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.44. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.91 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares were down 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.43 for a change of down 0.32%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a yearly high of $128.82. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.84 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.1%.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) shares set a new yearly high of $50.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.03 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares broke to $39.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.64%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.94.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.52%.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.00. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.07 with a daily change of down 0.82%.
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.20. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares set a new yearly high of $26.67 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares hit $29.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.26.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.68%.
  • American Campus (NYSE:ACC) shares set a new yearly high of $48.88 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.49.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares hit $51.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $163.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares broke to $31.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.36%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.67 with a daily change of down 0.03%.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $82.89 with a daily change of down 0.44%.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares hit $27.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.76%.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.20 on Wednesday, moving up 0.29%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.61 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.82%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $108.17 on Wednesday, moving down 0.3%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%.
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) shares hit a yearly high of $47.54. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares hit $60.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.92%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.70. Shares traded down 1.47%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares hit $45.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
  • BRF (NYSE:BRFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.57 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.57%.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares hit a yearly high of $33.52. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
  • EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) shares hit $56.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.13. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.79. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.43.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $46.93. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.38. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) shares set a new yearly high of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.58 for a change of up 1.1%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.16%.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares were down 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.90 for a change of down 1.13%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares broke to $14.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares broke to $15.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares broke to $60.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.32%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.62 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.70 this morning. The stock was up 4.45% on the session.
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares hit a yearly high of $16.14. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.06 on Wednesday, moving up 1.87%.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares were up 3.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.67 for a change of up 3.58%.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.82. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares were down 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.55 for a change of down 0.48%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.70.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.54. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.19.
  • NexGen Energy (AMEX:NXE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.03 with a daily change of down 1.03%.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.86 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.18.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.01 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were down 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.27 for a change of down 0.44%.
  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.39. Shares traded up 1.5%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.28. Shares traded down 0.68%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.71.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.47 on Wednesday, moving up 4.17%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares broke to $49.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares set a new yearly high of $95.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.46. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.38.
  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.28.
  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $68.35. Shares traded up 8.22%.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.73%.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.19 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $90.90. Shares traded down 0.31%.
  • First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.43 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit a yearly high of $32.32. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) shares hit $6.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares were down 0.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.38 for a change of down 0.39%.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.00.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.72. Shares traded up 0.55%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.58. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.20. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares broke to $20.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.88%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares were down 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62 for a change of down 0.72%.
  • Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.66. Shares traded down 0.23%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.46. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.37%.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares broke to $34.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
  • Sprott (NYSE:SII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares hit a yearly high of $29.85. The stock traded down 4.72% on the session.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares hit $42.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.58%.
  • Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares were up 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.99.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.12 on Wednesday, moving down 1.14%.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were down 2.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.12.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.46.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.05%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.94. Shares traded down 0.49%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.88. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares hit $18.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares broke to $13.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.63.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.07. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares broke to $15.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.41%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.82. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.87. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.96.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.07. Shares traded up 0.09%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.56. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.88 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.29. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.67 with a daily change of up 3.94%.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.62%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.73 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.29.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.08%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.15.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.69 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.31. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.85. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares were down 7.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.93.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares set a new yearly high of $7.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.02. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares broke to $16.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares set a new yearly high of $66.34 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.48. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.24. The stock traded down 0.66% on the session.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares hit a yearly high of $15.40. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares set a new yearly high of $11.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares hit $22.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.78.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.17.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares set a new yearly high of $34.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.72 on Wednesday, moving down 1.53%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.97. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares broke to $14.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares broke to $15.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.3%.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.64. Shares traded down 0.53%.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.00 with a daily change of down 7.39%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.43%.
  • PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE:RCS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.87. Shares traded up 0.13%.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.92. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.39 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.04. The stock traded up 17.95% on the session.
  • Ur-Energy (AMEX:URG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.58. The stock traded down 3.18% on the session.
  • BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.75. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.88 with a daily change of up 0.71%.
  • Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.92%.
  • Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.16%.
  • Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.33%.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares were down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.71.
  • Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) shares hit $19.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.5%.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) shares were up 17.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.38.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.98.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.47. Shares traded up 2.3%.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares set a new yearly high of $12.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.51. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.99 with a daily change of up 2.93%.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit a yearly high of $22.99. The stock traded up 4.39% on the session.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.57.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.22. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.03. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.50. The stock was up 4.57% for the day.
  • Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF) shares hit a yearly high of $10.95. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.90.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
  • MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares hit $8.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.49%.
  • Ashford (AMEX:AINC) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.87.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) shares set a new yearly high of $3.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
  • Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.48 with a daily change of down 0.59%.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

