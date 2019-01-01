Zivo Bioscience Inc is a biotechnology company that is engaged in selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from proprietary algae cultures to an animal, human and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company focuses on research and identification of its bioactive ingredients. It also develops tests that allow people to optimize their health and identify future health risks. The company's product candidate ZIVO algae strain is a human dietary supplement that acts as a source of non-animal nutrition, animal supplement, and livestock feed additive, boosting productivity and overall health. Its other product categories are animal applications, human applications, functional food ingredient, dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, and medical food and Botanical Drug.