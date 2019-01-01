Steel Partners Holdings LP operates in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports industries. It operates in various segments including the Diversified Industrial segment comprised of manufacturers of engineered niche industrial products, including joining materials, tubing, building materials, performance materials, electrical products, cutting replacement products and services, and metallized films and packaging businesses; the Energy segment provides drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry and owns a youth sports business; the Financial Services segment consists primarily of the operations of WebBank, a Utah chartered industrial bank, which engages in a full range of banking activities.