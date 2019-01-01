QQQ
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports industries. It operates in various segments including the Diversified Industrial segment comprised of manufacturers of engineered niche industrial products, including joining materials, tubing, building materials, performance materials, electrical products, cutting replacement products and services, and metallized films and packaging businesses; the Energy segment provides drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry and owns a youth sports business; the Financial Services segment consists primarily of the operations of WebBank, a Utah chartered industrial bank, which engages in a full range of banking activities.

Steel Partners Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Steel Partners Holdings's (SPLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Steel Partners Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Steel Partners Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP)?

A

The stock price for Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) is $40.275 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2017.

Q

When is Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) reporting earnings?

A

Steel Partners Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Steel Partners Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) operate in?

A

Steel Partners Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.