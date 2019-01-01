|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Steel Partners Holdings.
There is no analysis for Steel Partners Holdings
The stock price for Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) is $40.275 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2017.
Steel Partners Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Steel Partners Holdings.
Steel Partners Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.