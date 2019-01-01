QQQ
Range
38.95 - 40.29
Vol / Avg.
23.5K/8.6K
Div / Yield
0.64/1.59%
52 Wk
24.52 - 41.3
Mkt Cap
231.9M
Payout Ratio
14.89
Open
40.22
P/E
10.7
EPS
0.95
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. It provides various deposit products such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement account. The bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans. The bank primarily generates revenue from loans and investment securities in its portfolio and, to a lesser extent, service fees.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.930
REV55.650M

Analyst Ratings

Plumas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plumas (PLBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plumas (NASDAQ: PLBC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Plumas's (PLBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Plumas (PLBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plumas

Q

Current Stock Price for Plumas (PLBC)?

A

The stock price for Plumas (NASDAQ: PLBC) is $39.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plumas (PLBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) reporting earnings?

A

Plumas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Plumas (PLBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plumas.

Q

What sector and industry does Plumas (PLBC) operate in?

A

Plumas is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.