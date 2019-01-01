Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. It provides various deposit products such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement account. The bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans. The bank primarily generates revenue from loans and investment securities in its portfolio and, to a lesser extent, service fees.