Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 4:37 AM | 28 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ferrari RACE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• AudioCodes AUDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $68.33 million.

• Kopin KOPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.56 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.58 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.61 million.

• Sprott SII is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $321.97 million.

• GEO Group GEO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $561.50 million.

• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.23 per share on revenue of $37.24 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $180.83 million.

• Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SunCoke Energy SXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $472.60 million.

• Evolus EOLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $36.63 million.

• Daseke DSKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $427.38 million.

• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Valaris VAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $366.17 million.

• Neuronetics STIM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $15.46 million.

• Harmony Biosciences HRMY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $100.75 million.

• Green Plains Partners GPP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cazoo Gr CZOO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hamilton Lane HLNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $101.58 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $18.71 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $722.47 million.

• Surgery Partners SGRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $618.98 million.

• Arconic ARNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• New Residential Inv NRZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $245.85 million.

• Equitrans Midstream ETRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $337.34 million.

• Easterly Government Props DEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.11 million.

• Myers Indus MYE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $217.54 million.

• SSR Mining SSRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $418.09 million.

• EnPro Indus NPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $325.53 million.

• Townsquare Media TSQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $117.84 million.

• Associated Capital Group AC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Sequans Communications SQNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.43 million.

• Apollo Investment AINV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $54.01 million.

• IPG Photonics IPGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $375.33 million.

• Repligen RGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $189.45 million.

• USA Compression Partners USAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $168.30 million.

• Unitil UTL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $100.34 million.

• Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $202.80 million.

• SolarWinds SWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $175.99 million.

• Oatly Group OTLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $183.64 million.

• Green Plains GPRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $899.34 million.

• Astec Industries ASTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $308.70 million.

• Public Service Enterprise PEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Harsco HSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $465.79 million.

• Vishay Intertechnology VSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $853.78 million.

• TopBuild BLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Glatfelter GLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $365.00 million.

• WEC Energy Gr WEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Intl Game Tech IGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Waters WAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $706.53 million.

• Westlake Chemical WLKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $344.04 million.

• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $864.61 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Syneos Health SYNH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Entegris ENTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $666.55 million.

• Leidos Holdings LDOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

• Expeditors International EXPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

• SunPower SPWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.17 million.

• Illinois Tool Works ITW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Sabre SABR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $649.71 million.

• S&P Global SPGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• JetBlue Airways JBLU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• LCI Indus LCII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $885.44 million.

• Incyte INCY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $815.17 million.

• Molson Coors Beverage TAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Marriott Intl MAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.

• Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $431.72 million.

• Sealed Air SEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• AMETEK AME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Xylem XYL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• KKR & Co KKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Westlake WLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Henry Schein HSIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Eaton Corp ETN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.

• MPLX MPLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum MPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.71 per share on revenue of $44.08 billion.

• Atkore ATKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Gartner IT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• KBR KBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Gentherm THRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $255.21 million.

• Lear LEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy CNP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Huntsman HUN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours DD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• Uber Technologies UBER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Cummins CMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.

• BP BP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $58.73 billion.

• Caterpillar CAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.38 billion.

• Clearway Energy CWEN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Semler Scientific SMLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $14.71 million.

• Markel MKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $20.88 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage PMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $111.88 million.

• Greenbrook TMS GBNH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $191.01 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $482.71 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties INN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $179.14 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $220.81 million.

• Global Industrial GIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $306.79 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $265.65 million.

• Kadant KAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $221.49 million.

• CPSI CPSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.

• Service Corp Intl SCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $947.95 million.

• CoreCivic CXW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $460.06 million.

• Fidelity National Finl FNF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $231.54 million.

• Ballantyne Strong BTN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Five Point Holdings FPH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viemed Healthcare VMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.30 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $34.88 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Elevate Credit ELVT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $121.88 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $409.67 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $16.87 million.

• Select Energy Services WTTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $318.28 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties JBGS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $165.58 million.

• Livent LTHM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $208.44 million.

• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $352.39 million.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $310.62 million.

• Gulfport Energy GPOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $311.00 million.

• TuSimple Hldgs TSP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.52 million.

• SLR Investment SLRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $42.81 million.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $145.72 million.

• Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.91 million.

• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.42 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SeaSpine Holdings SPNE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $54.34 million.

• Container Store Group TCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $256.13 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $43.80 million.

• Pulmonx LUNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.

• Proterra PTRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $72.54 million.

• Veracyte VCYT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $68.08 million.

• Oak Street Health OSH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $522.01 million.

• Skyline Champion SKY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $672.33 million.

• Waste Connections WCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Weyco Group WEYS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Varex Imaging VREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $206.80 million.

• Greenhill & Co GHL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $44.77 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $78.28 million.

• Atomera ATOM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $23.65 million.

• Evolent Health EVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $297.77 million.

• Chesapeake Energy CHK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Coterra Energy CTRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• DLH Hldgs DLHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $10.57 million.

• Mayville Engineering MEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $138.21 million.

• Monroe Cap MRCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $12.88 million.

• MiMedx Group MDXG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.06 million.

• MicroStrategy MSTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $7.27 per share on revenue of $123.30 million.

• Ranger Oil ROCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $234.83 million.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $120.00 million.

• Ero Copper ERO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $169.28 million.

• Sprout Social SPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $60.29 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $449.56 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $68.39 million.

• Freshworks FRSH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.24 million.

• Newpark Resources NR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.10 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Whitestone REIT WSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.89 million.

• ViewRay VRAY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.26 million.

• VirTra VTSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.14 million.

• Powell Industries POWL is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mercury General MCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.59 million.

• KAR Auction Services KAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $378.26 million.

• Mercury Systems MRCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $307.50 million.

• OneSpan OSPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.15 million.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.92 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $421.25 million.

• Steris STE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• CytoSorbents CTSO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.58 million.

• Ternium TX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• DCP Midstream DCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Healthpeak Properties PEAK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $502.17 million.

• Assurant AIZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Voya Financial VOYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Verisk Analytics VRSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $746.02 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.89 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Blackbaud BLKB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $266.88 million.

• Extra Space Storage EXR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $391.69 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $725.05 million.

• Brightcove BCOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.12 million.

• Cardlytics CDLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $76.56 million.

• Knowles KN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $200.32 million.

• Paycom Software PAYC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $308.73 million.

• Denny's DENN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $112.37 million.

• A10 Networks ATEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $67.44 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Apollo Endosurgery APEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $18.39 million.

• Agree Realty ADC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $102.29 million.

• CarParts.com PRTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $175.77 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems CSII is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $62.97 million.

• Match Group MTCH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $805.58 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.72 million.

• Innospec IOSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $439.43 million.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Littelfuse LFUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $601.76 million.

• Hyster-Yale Materials HY is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $816.67 million.

• Archrock AROC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PayPal Holdings PYPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.

• Microchip Technology MCHP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Unum UNM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum OXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $10.25 billion.

• Terex TEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• SoFi Technologies SOFI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $346.48 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avid Technology AVID is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $96.62 million.

• Clearwater Paper CLW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $498.67 million.

• Airbnb ABNB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Andersons ANDE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• Alteryx AYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $161.02 million.

• O-I Glass OI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• RingCentral RNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $479.29 million.

• Aptose Biosciences APTO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AtriCure ATRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.67 million.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Cognex CGNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $276.59 million.

• Exact Sciences EXAS is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $497.50 million.

• Cirrus Logic CRUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $366.76 million.

• Camping World Holdings CWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $503.46 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $337.55 million.

• FMC FMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Conduent CNDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $930.00 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $255.80 million.

• Gilead Sciences GILD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• Prudential Financial PRU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $12.32 billion.

• Electronic Arts EA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion.

• Starbucks SBUX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $8.10 billion.

• National Research NRC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NewMarket NEU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

