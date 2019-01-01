QQQ
Range
37.52 - 38.91
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/6.8K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.54%
52 Wk
32.4 - 47.5
Mkt Cap
844.4M
Payout Ratio
7.46
Open
37.52
P/E
13.82
EPS
0.43
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Associated Capital Group Inc is a diversified global financial services company. It operates in the business of alternative investment management, institutional research services, and cash and other assets through subsidiaries. The activities of its subsidiaries comprise publishing of daily research notes and full reports using private market value with a catalyst methodology and also products and customized solutions utilizing private market value with catalyst method of investing.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Associated Capital Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Associated Capital Group (AC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Associated Capital Group's (AC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Associated Capital Group (AC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) was reported by JMP Securities on May 12, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting AC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Associated Capital Group (AC)?

A

The stock price for Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is $38.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:23:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Associated Capital Group (AC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) reporting earnings?

A

Associated Capital Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Associated Capital Group (AC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Associated Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Associated Capital Group (AC) operate in?

A

Associated Capital Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.