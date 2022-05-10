QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 5:18 AM | 34 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• The Middleby MIDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $935.99 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hudson Global HSON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Maiden Hldgs MHLD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.32 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $225.48 million.

• Exela Technologies XELA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $284.91 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $28.78 million.

• UroGen Pharma URGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $15.18 million.

• Cronos Group CRON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.55 million.

• Drive Shack DS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.40 million.

• Myovant Sciences MYOV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• Carter Bankshares CARE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.61 million.

• Playtika Holding PLTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $680.72 million.

• Gamida Cell GMDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compass Pathways CMPS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cerence CRNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $84.62 million.

• IAA IAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $533.41 million.

• Immunic IMUX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Epizyme EPZM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $10.42 million.

• KVH Industries KVHI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.67 million.

• Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $223.57 million.

• Rada Electronics Industri RADA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $30.79 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.53 per share on revenue of $737.48 million.

• Ebix EBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $278.72 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.76 million.

• Li Auto LI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Patria Investments PAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $54.60 million.

• Sysco SYY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion.

• RumbleON RMBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $445.92 million.

• Bausch Health Companies BHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $925.12 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $537.55 million.

• LCI Indus LCII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels H is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Fox FOXA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• AZEK Co AZEK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $368.00 million.

• XPEL XPEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $68.86 million.

• Delcath Systems DCTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.

• Whole Earth Brands FREE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $127.61 million.

• Vivid Seats SEAT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Telos TLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $738.05 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.24 million.

• Malibu Boats MBUU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $304.49 million.

• Reynolds Consumer REYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $859.66 million.

• Vertex VERX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $113.00 million.

• Bioventus BVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $117.69 million.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.81 million.

• Sophia Genetics SOPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.

• 908 Devices MASS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.

• Novanta NOVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $196.05 million.

• Kaltura KLTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.08 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $168.96 million.

• CareMax CMAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $130.44 million.

• PowerFleet PWFL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $32.12 million.

• FTC Solar FTCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.75 million.

• Bentley Systems BSY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $268.19 million.

• TPG TPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $308.23 million.

• Diversey Hldgs DSEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $632.93 million.

• Townsquare Media TSQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $98.97 million.

• Everi Holdings EVRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $168.74 million.

• loanDepot LDI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $585.65 million.

• Nuvei NVEI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $211.60 million.

• Stereotaxis STXS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.67 million.

• Sterling Check STER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $166.18 million.

• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.91 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• F-star Therapeutics FSTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• iSpecimen ISPC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ServiceSource Intl SREV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Archaea Energy LFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.17 million.

• Montauk Renewables MNTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $39.70 million.

• Rubius Therapeutics RUBY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AFC Gamma AFCG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $16.27 million.

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.

• InspireMD NSPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Dentsply Sirona XRAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $988.43 million.

• Core Molding Technologies CMT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amyris AMRS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nexstar Media Group NXST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Athenex ATNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.42 million.

• Regis RGS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $73.30 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $235.16 million.

• KnowBe4 KNBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.85 million.

• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $189.96 million.

• CECO Environmental CECE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.83 million.

• Fox FOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Hecla Mining HL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.40 million.

• II-VI IIVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $804.82 million.

• Intl Game Tech IGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Aramark ARMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $564.74 million.

• Peloton Interactive PTON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $972.88 million.

• Brink's BCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Builders FirstSource BLDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Avaya Hldgs AVYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $737.99 million.

• Warner Music Group WMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• TransDigm Gr TDG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• L.B. Foster FSTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $111.32 million.

• Desktop Metal DM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $41.61 million.

• Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $257.82 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.03 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.79 million.

• TechTarget TTGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $66.55 million.

• CEVA CEVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.93 million.

• Agenus AGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• Computer Task Group CTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $93.63 million.

• National Vision Holdings EYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $536.20 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.30 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.

• Vertex Energy VTNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.69 million.

• Enovis ENOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $367.40 million.

• AdaptHealth AHCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $651.46 million.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MultiPlan MPLN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $283.72 million.

• Sony Group SONY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $18.87 billion.

• UWM Hldgs UWMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $489.78 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cipher Mining CIFR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arrival ARVL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wynn Resorts WYNN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $986.36 million.

• Axon Enterprise AXON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Salem Media Group SALM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Calithera Biosciences CALA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cumberland CPIX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PARTS iD ID is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OraSure Technologies OSUR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Darling Ingredients DAR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Akumin AKU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Meta Materials MMAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund GRID is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zai Lab ZLAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $45.72 million.

• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $323.74 million.

• Paltalk PALT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Omeros OMER is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Radiant Logistics RLGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $317.15 million.

• PAR Technology PAR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $74.67 million.

• Opiant Pharma OPNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Sera Prognostics SERA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Urban-gro UGRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.66 million.

• Fuel Tech FTEK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $143.76 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $86.95 million.

• ShotSpotter SSTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.31 million.

• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.01 million.

• Danimer Scientific DNMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.64 million.

• Olo OLO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atlas Technical ATCX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Porch Group PRCH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $59.43 million.

• Isoray ISR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.98 million.

• Hill International HIL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Paya Holdings PAYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $65.41 million.

• Allbirds BIRD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.97 million.

• Opthea OPT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ring Energy REI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $57.78 million.

• Lumos Pharma LUMO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $65.93 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $78.88 million.

• Callaway Golf ELY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Cleanspark CLSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.

• Charah Solns CHRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• Purple Innovation PRPL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $129.26 million.

• Arlo Technologies ARLO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $113.41 million.

• comScore SCOR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $92.21 million.

• Unity Software U is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $321.49 million.

• Roblox RBLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $639.46 million.

• Zomedica ZOM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastman Kodak KODK is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

• Inspired Entertainment INSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $57.51 million.

• Codex DNA DNAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $128.25 million.

• Tricida TCDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GBS GBS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate EFL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Celsius Holdings CELH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $114.05 million.

• Ferroglobe GSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $749.40 million.

• Array Technologies ARRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $271.60 million.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.68 million.

• HireQuest HQI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• Revance Therapeutics RVNC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $24.01 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $129.14 million.

• Jamf Holding JAMF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.69 million.

• Ichor Hldgs ICHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $300.10 million.

• Cricut CRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $269.12 million.

• The RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $136.82 million.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $91.28 million.

• BTRS Holdings BTRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.48 million.

• Switch SWCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $163.63 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs DV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $89.87 million.

• Sonendo SONX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.22 million.

• Avinger AVGR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

• Shift Technologies SFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $209.25 million.

• ON24 ONTF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.76 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $670.00 thousand.

• Evolus EOLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Transact Technologies TACT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.12 million.

• Repay Hldgs RPAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $67.36 million.

• Senseonics Holdings SENS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.24 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $810.17 million.

• Beauty Health SKIN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.10 million.

• 8x8 EGHT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Health Catalyst HCAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $66.02 million.

• GoHealth GOCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $162.65 million.

• The Hackett Group HCKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $71.56 million.

• Talis Biomedical TLIS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $650.00 thousand.

• InnovAge Holding INNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.03 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.32 million.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies UEPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.31 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $114.37 million.

• Absolute Software ABST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $52.19 million.

• Gladstone Land LAND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.69 million.

• BRP Group BRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $233.45 million.

• Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Oscar Health OSCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $766.26 million.

• Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $234.17 million.

• Evolution Petroleum EPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $25.10 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.76 million.

• Model N MODN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.

• Evoke Pharma EVOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $530.00 thousand.

• Flywire FLYW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.70 million.

• Electromed ELMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.19 million.

• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $17.07 million.

• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $341.18 million.

• H&R Block HRB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Pixelworks PXLW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

• Ecopetrol EC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $8.02 billion.

• Ziff Davis ZD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $319.45 million.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $95.93 million.

• Digital Media Solns DMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $103.35 million.

• Sight Sciences SGHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $13.28 million.

• SciPlay SCPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $158.26 million.

• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $194.67 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Boxed BOXD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.14 million.

• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $33.59 million.

• Nextdoor Holdings KIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.28 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.91 million.

• Velo3D VLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.38 million.

• Kinetik Holdings KNTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $187.52 million.

• LiveVox Hldgs LVOX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.70 million.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $885.48 million.

• Agiliti AGTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $294.55 million.

• TELA Bio TELA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.95 million.

• VanEck Energy Income ETF EINC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $29.21 million.

• Embark Technology EMBK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $42.75 million.

• Similarweb SMWB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $41.21 million.

• Alcon ALC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Coinbase Global COIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synalloy SYNL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Global LBTYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Yellow YELL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Kinross Gold KGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $954.51 million.

• Occidental Petroleum OXY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion.

• Rackspace Tech RXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $774.49 million.

• Rocket Companies RKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl FNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• SoFi Technologies SOFI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $286.36 million.

• Electronic Arts EA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Clipper Realty CLPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Vectrus VEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $426.18 million.

• PLBY Group PLBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.53 million.

• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $759.50 million.

• Matterport MTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.47 million.

• Inter Parfums IPAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.

• Doma Holdings DOMA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $125.61 million.

• Tessco Technologies TESS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $99.85 million.

• XL Fleet XL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Exelixis EXEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $372.46 million.

• Cutera CUTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.26 million.

• Trade Desk TTD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $304.69 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.

• American Public Education APEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $157.13 million.

• Airgain AIRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.29 million.

• Manning & Napier MN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $65.58 million.

• Western Midstream WES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $736.85 million.

• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $31.50 million.

• Surgalign Holdings SRGA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $19.10 million.

• Welltower WELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• PCTEL PCTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• Momentus MNTS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zovio ZVO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets