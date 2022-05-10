Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• The Middleby MIDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $935.99 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hudson Global HSON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Maiden Hldgs MHLD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.32 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $225.48 million.

• Exela Technologies XELA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $284.91 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $28.78 million.

• UroGen Pharma URGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $15.18 million.

• Cronos Group CRON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.55 million.

• Drive Shack DS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.40 million.

• Myovant Sciences MYOV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• Carter Bankshares CARE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.61 million.

• Playtika Holding PLTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $680.72 million.

• Gamida Cell GMDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compass Pathways CMPS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cerence CRNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $84.62 million.

• IAA IAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $533.41 million.

• Immunic IMUX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Epizyme EPZM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $10.42 million.

• KVH Industries KVHI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.67 million.

• Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $223.57 million.

• Rada Electronics Industri RADA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $30.79 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.53 per share on revenue of $737.48 million.

• Ebix EBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $278.72 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.76 million.

• Li Auto LI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Patria Investments PAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $54.60 million.

• Sysco SYY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion.

• RumbleON RMBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $445.92 million.

• Bausch Health Companies BHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $925.12 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $537.55 million.

• LCI Indus LCII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels H is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Fox FOXA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• AZEK Co AZEK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $368.00 million.

• XPEL XPEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $68.86 million.

• Delcath Systems DCTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.

• Whole Earth Brands FREE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $127.61 million.

• Vivid Seats SEAT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Telos TLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $738.05 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.24 million.

• Malibu Boats MBUU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $304.49 million.

• Reynolds Consumer REYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $859.66 million.

• Vertex VERX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $113.00 million.

• Bioventus BVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $117.69 million.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.81 million.

• Sophia Genetics SOPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.

• 908 Devices MASS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.

• Novanta NOVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $196.05 million.

• Kaltura KLTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.08 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $168.96 million.

• CareMax CMAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $130.44 million.

• PowerFleet PWFL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $32.12 million.

• FTC Solar FTCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.75 million.

• Bentley Systems BSY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $268.19 million.

• TPG TPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $308.23 million.

• Diversey Hldgs DSEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $632.93 million.

• Townsquare Media TSQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $98.97 million.

• Everi Holdings EVRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $168.74 million.

• loanDepot LDI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $585.65 million.

• Nuvei NVEI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $211.60 million.

• Stereotaxis STXS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.67 million.

• Sterling Check STER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $166.18 million.

• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.91 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• F-star Therapeutics FSTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• iSpecimen ISPC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ServiceSource Intl SREV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Archaea Energy LFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.17 million.

• Montauk Renewables MNTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $39.70 million.

• Rubius Therapeutics RUBY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AFC Gamma AFCG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $16.27 million.

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.

• InspireMD NSPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Dentsply Sirona XRAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $988.43 million.

• Core Molding Technologies CMT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amyris AMRS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nexstar Media Group NXST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Athenex ATNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.42 million.

• Regis RGS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $73.30 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $235.16 million.

• KnowBe4 KNBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.85 million.

• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $189.96 million.

• CECO Environmental CECE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.83 million.

• Fox FOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Hecla Mining HL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.40 million.

• II-VI IIVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $804.82 million.

• Intl Game Tech IGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Aramark ARMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $564.74 million.

• Peloton Interactive PTON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $972.88 million.

• Brink's BCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Builders FirstSource BLDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Avaya Hldgs AVYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $737.99 million.

• Warner Music Group WMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• TransDigm Gr TDG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• L.B. Foster FSTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $111.32 million.

• Desktop Metal DM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $41.61 million.

• Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $257.82 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.03 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.79 million.

• TechTarget TTGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $66.55 million.

• CEVA CEVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.93 million.

• Agenus AGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• Computer Task Group CTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $93.63 million.

• National Vision Holdings EYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $536.20 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.30 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.

• Vertex Energy VTNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.69 million.

• Enovis ENOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $367.40 million.

• AdaptHealth AHCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $651.46 million.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MultiPlan MPLN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $283.72 million.

• Sony Group SONY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $18.87 billion.

• UWM Hldgs UWMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $489.78 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cipher Mining CIFR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arrival ARVL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wynn Resorts WYNN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $986.36 million.

• Axon Enterprise AXON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Salem Media Group SALM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Calithera Biosciences CALA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cumberland CPIX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PARTS iD ID is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OraSure Technologies OSUR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Darling Ingredients DAR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Akumin AKU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Meta Materials MMAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund GRID is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zai Lab ZLAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $45.72 million.

• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $323.74 million.

• Paltalk PALT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Omeros OMER is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Radiant Logistics RLGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $317.15 million.

• PAR Technology PAR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $74.67 million.

• Opiant Pharma OPNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Sera Prognostics SERA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Urban-gro UGRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.66 million.

• Fuel Tech FTEK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $143.76 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $86.95 million.

• ShotSpotter SSTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.31 million.

• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.01 million.

• Danimer Scientific DNMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.64 million.

• Olo OLO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atlas Technical ATCX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Porch Group PRCH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $59.43 million.

• Isoray ISR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.98 million.

• Hill International HIL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Paya Holdings PAYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $65.41 million.

• Allbirds BIRD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.97 million.

• Opthea OPT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ring Energy REI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $57.78 million.

• Lumos Pharma LUMO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $65.93 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $78.88 million.

• Callaway Golf ELY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Cleanspark CLSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.

• Charah Solns CHRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• Purple Innovation PRPL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $129.26 million.

• Arlo Technologies ARLO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $113.41 million.

• comScore SCOR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $92.21 million.

• Unity Software U is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $321.49 million.

• Roblox RBLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $639.46 million.

• Zomedica ZOM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastman Kodak KODK is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

• Inspired Entertainment INSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $57.51 million.

• Codex DNA DNAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $128.25 million.

• Tricida TCDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GBS GBS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate EFL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Celsius Holdings CELH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $114.05 million.

• Ferroglobe GSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $749.40 million.

• Array Technologies ARRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $271.60 million.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.68 million.

• HireQuest HQI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• Revance Therapeutics RVNC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $24.01 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $129.14 million.

• Jamf Holding JAMF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.69 million.

• Ichor Hldgs ICHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $300.10 million.

• Cricut CRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $269.12 million.

• The RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $136.82 million.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $91.28 million.

• BTRS Holdings BTRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.48 million.

• Switch SWCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $163.63 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs DV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $89.87 million.

• Sonendo SONX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.22 million.

• Avinger AVGR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

• Shift Technologies SFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $209.25 million.

• ON24 ONTF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.76 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $670.00 thousand.

• Evolus EOLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Transact Technologies TACT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.12 million.

• Repay Hldgs RPAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $67.36 million.

• Senseonics Holdings SENS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.24 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $810.17 million.

• Beauty Health SKIN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.10 million.

• 8x8 EGHT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Health Catalyst HCAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $66.02 million.

• GoHealth GOCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $162.65 million.

• The Hackett Group HCKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $71.56 million.

• Talis Biomedical TLIS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $650.00 thousand.

• InnovAge Holding INNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.03 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.32 million.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies UEPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.31 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $114.37 million.

• Absolute Software ABST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $52.19 million.

• Gladstone Land LAND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.69 million.

• BRP Group BRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $233.45 million.

• Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Oscar Health OSCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $766.26 million.

• Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $234.17 million.

• Evolution Petroleum EPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $25.10 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.76 million.

• Model N MODN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.

• Evoke Pharma EVOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $530.00 thousand.

• Flywire FLYW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.70 million.

• Electromed ELMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.19 million.

• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $17.07 million.

• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $341.18 million.

• H&R Block HRB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Pixelworks PXLW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

• Ecopetrol EC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $8.02 billion.

• Ziff Davis ZD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $319.45 million.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $95.93 million.

• Digital Media Solns DMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $103.35 million.

• Sight Sciences SGHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $13.28 million.

• SciPlay SCPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $158.26 million.

• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $194.67 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Boxed BOXD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.14 million.

• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $33.59 million.

• Nextdoor Holdings KIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.28 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.91 million.

• Velo3D VLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.38 million.

• Kinetik Holdings KNTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $187.52 million.

• LiveVox Hldgs LVOX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.70 million.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $885.48 million.

• Agiliti AGTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $294.55 million.

• TELA Bio TELA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.95 million.

• VanEck Energy Income ETF EINC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $29.21 million.

• Embark Technology EMBK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $42.75 million.

• Similarweb SMWB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $41.21 million.

• Alcon ALC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Coinbase Global COIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synalloy SYNL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Global LBTYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Yellow YELL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Kinross Gold KGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $954.51 million.

• Occidental Petroleum OXY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion.

• Rackspace Tech RXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $774.49 million.

• Rocket Companies RKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl FNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• SoFi Technologies SOFI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $286.36 million.

• Electronic Arts EA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Clipper Realty CLPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Vectrus VEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $426.18 million.

• PLBY Group PLBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.53 million.

• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $759.50 million.

• Matterport MTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.47 million.

• Inter Parfums IPAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.

• Doma Holdings DOMA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $125.61 million.

• Tessco Technologies TESS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $99.85 million.

• XL Fleet XL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Exelixis EXEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $372.46 million.

• Cutera CUTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.26 million.

• Trade Desk TTD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $304.69 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.

• American Public Education APEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $157.13 million.

• Airgain AIRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.29 million.

• Manning & Napier MN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $65.58 million.

• Western Midstream WES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $736.85 million.

• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $31.50 million.

• Surgalign Holdings SRGA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $19.10 million.

• Welltower WELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• PCTEL PCTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• Momentus MNTS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zovio ZVO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.