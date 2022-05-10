Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• The Middleby MIDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $935.99 million.
• Target Hospitality TH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hudson Global HSON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Maiden Hldgs MHLD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.32 million.
• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $225.48 million.
• Exela Technologies XELA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $284.91 million.
• Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.
• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.
• Quanterix QTRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $28.78 million.
• UroGen Pharma URGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $15.18 million.
• Cronos Group CRON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.55 million.
• Drive Shack DS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $65.40 million.
• Myovant Sciences MYOV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.
• Carter Bankshares CARE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.61 million.
• Playtika Holding PLTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $680.72 million.
• Gamida Cell GMDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Compass Pathways CMPS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cerence CRNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $84.62 million.
• IAA IAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $533.41 million.
• Immunic IMUX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Epizyme EPZM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $10.42 million.
• KVH Industries KVHI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.67 million.
• Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $223.57 million.
• Rada Electronics Industri RADA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $30.79 million.
• Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.53 per share on revenue of $737.48 million.
• Ebix EBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $278.72 million.
• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.76 million.
• Li Auto LI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
• Patria Investments PAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $54.60 million.
• Sysco SYY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion.
• RumbleON RMBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $445.92 million.
• Bausch Health Companies BHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $925.12 million.
• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $537.55 million.
• LCI Indus LCII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Hyatt Hotels H is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Fox FOXA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
• AZEK Co AZEK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $368.00 million.
• XPEL XPEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $68.86 million.
• Delcath Systems DCTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.
• Whole Earth Brands FREE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $127.61 million.
• Vivid Seats SEAT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Telos TLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.
• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $738.05 million.
• Village Farms Intl VFF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.24 million.
• Malibu Boats MBUU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $304.49 million.
• Reynolds Consumer REYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $859.66 million.
• Vertex VERX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $113.00 million.
• Bioventus BVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $117.69 million.
• Katapult Holdings KPLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.81 million.
• Sophia Genetics SOPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.
• 908 Devices MASS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.
• Novanta NOVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $196.05 million.
• Kaltura KLTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.08 million.
• First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $168.96 million.
• CareMax CMAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $130.44 million.
• PowerFleet PWFL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $32.12 million.
• FTC Solar FTCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.75 million.
• Bentley Systems BSY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $268.19 million.
• TPG TPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $308.23 million.
• Diversey Hldgs DSEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $632.93 million.
• Townsquare Media TSQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $98.97 million.
• Everi Holdings EVRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $168.74 million.
• loanDepot LDI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $585.65 million.
• Nuvei NVEI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $211.60 million.
• Stereotaxis STXS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.67 million.
• Sterling Check STER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $166.18 million.
• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.91 million.
• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• F-star Therapeutics FSTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
• iSpecimen ISPC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ServiceSource Intl SREV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Archaea Energy LFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.17 million.
• Montauk Renewables MNTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $39.70 million.
• Rubius Therapeutics RUBY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AFC Gamma AFCG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $16.27 million.
• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.
• InspireMD NSPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.
• Dentsply Sirona XRAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $988.43 million.
• Core Molding Technologies CMT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Amyris AMRS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Nexstar Media Group NXST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Athenex ATNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.42 million.
• Regis RGS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $73.30 million.
• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $235.16 million.
• KnowBe4 KNBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.85 million.
• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $189.96 million.
• CECO Environmental CECE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.83 million.
• Fox FOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.
• Hecla Mining HL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.40 million.
• II-VI IIVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $804.82 million.
• Intl Game Tech IGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Aramark ARMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $564.74 million.
• Peloton Interactive PTON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $972.88 million.
• Brink's BCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Builders FirstSource BLDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
• Avaya Hldgs AVYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $737.99 million.
• Warner Music Group WMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• TransDigm Gr TDG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• L.B. Foster FSTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $111.32 million.
• Desktop Metal DM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $41.61 million.
• Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $257.82 million.
• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.03 million.
• Nuwellis NUWE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.79 million.
• TechTarget TTGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $66.55 million.
• CEVA CEVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.93 million.
• Agenus AGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.
• Computer Task Group CTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $93.63 million.
• National Vision Holdings EYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $536.20 million.
• FreightCar America RAIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.30 million.
• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.
• Vertex Energy VTNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.69 million.
• Enovis ENOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $367.40 million.
• AdaptHealth AHCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $651.46 million.
• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• MultiPlan MPLN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $283.72 million.
• Sony Group SONY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $18.87 billion.
• UWM Hldgs UWMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $489.78 million.
• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cipher Mining CIFR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Arrival ARVL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Wynn Resorts WYNN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $986.36 million.
• Axon Enterprise AXON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Salem Media Group SALM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Calithera Biosciences CALA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cumberland CPIX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PARTS iD ID is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• OraSure Technologies OSUR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Darling Ingredients DAR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Akumin AKU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Meta Materials MMAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.
• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund GRID is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Zai Lab ZLAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $45.72 million.
• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $323.74 million.
• Paltalk PALT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Omeros OMER is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Radiant Logistics RLGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $317.15 million.
• PAR Technology PAR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $74.67 million.
• Opiant Pharma OPNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.
• Sera Prognostics SERA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.
• Urban-gro UGRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.66 million.
• Fuel Tech FTEK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.
• Crescent Energy CRGY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $143.76 million.
• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $86.95 million.
• ShotSpotter SSTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.31 million.
• Arteris AIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.01 million.
• Danimer Scientific DNMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.
• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.64 million.
• Olo OLO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Atlas Technical ATCX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Singular Genomics Sys OMIC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Porch Group PRCH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $59.43 million.
• Isoray ISR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.98 million.
• Hill International HIL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Paya Holdings PAYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $65.41 million.
• Allbirds BIRD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $61.97 million.
• Opthea OPT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ring Energy REI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $57.78 million.
• Lumos Pharma LUMO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $65.93 million.
• Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $78.88 million.
• Callaway Golf ELY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Cleanspark CLSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.
• Charah Solns CHRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.
• Purple Innovation PRPL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $129.26 million.
• Arlo Technologies ARLO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $113.41 million.
• comScore SCOR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $92.21 million.
• Unity Software U is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $321.49 million.
• Roblox RBLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $639.46 million.
• Zomedica ZOM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Eastman Kodak KODK is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.
• Inspired Entertainment INSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $57.51 million.
• Codex DNA DNAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.
• Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $128.25 million.
• Tricida TCDA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• GBS GBS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate EFL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Celsius Holdings CELH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $114.05 million.
• Ferroglobe GSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $749.40 million.
• Array Technologies ARRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $271.60 million.
• GrowGeneration GRWG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.68 million.
• HireQuest HQI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.
• Revance Therapeutics RVNC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $24.01 million.
• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $129.14 million.
• Jamf Holding JAMF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.69 million.
• Ichor Hldgs ICHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $300.10 million.
• Cricut CRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $269.12 million.
• The RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $136.82 million.
• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $91.28 million.
• BTRS Holdings BTRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.48 million.
• Switch SWCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $163.63 million.
• DoubleVerify Hldgs DV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $89.87 million.
• Sonendo SONX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.22 million.
• Avinger AVGR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.
• Shift Technologies SFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $209.25 million.
• ON24 ONTF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.76 million.
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $670.00 thousand.
• Evolus EOLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.
• Transact Technologies TACT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.12 million.
• Repay Hldgs RPAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $67.36 million.
• Senseonics Holdings SENS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.24 million.
• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $810.17 million.
• Beauty Health SKIN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.10 million.
• 8x8 EGHT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Health Catalyst HCAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $66.02 million.
• GoHealth GOCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $162.65 million.
• The Hackett Group HCKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $71.56 million.
• Talis Biomedical TLIS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $650.00 thousand.
• InnovAge Holding INNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.03 million.
• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.32 million.
• Net 1 UEPS Technologies UEPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.31 million.
• Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $114.37 million.
• Absolute Software ABST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $52.19 million.
• Gladstone Land LAND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.69 million.
• BRP Group BRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $233.45 million.
• Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• Oscar Health OSCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $766.26 million.
• Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $234.17 million.
• Evolution Petroleum EPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $25.10 million.
• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.76 million.
• Model N MODN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.
• Evoke Pharma EVOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $530.00 thousand.
• Flywire FLYW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.
• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.70 million.
• Electromed ELMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.19 million.
• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $17.07 million.
• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $341.18 million.
• H&R Block HRB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
• Pixelworks PXLW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.
• Ecopetrol EC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $8.02 billion.
• Ziff Davis ZD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $319.45 million.
• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $95.93 million.
• Digital Media Solns DMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $103.35 million.
• Sight Sciences SGHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $13.28 million.
• SciPlay SCPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $158.26 million.
• AbCellera Biologics ABCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $194.67 million.
• Jackson Finl JXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Boxed BOXD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.14 million.
• NanoString Technologies NSTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $33.59 million.
• Nextdoor Holdings KIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.28 million.
• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.91 million.
• Velo3D VLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.38 million.
• Kinetik Holdings KNTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $187.52 million.
• LiveVox Hldgs LVOX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.70 million.
• Advantage Solutions ADV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $885.48 million.
• Agiliti AGTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $294.55 million.
• TELA Bio TELA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.95 million.
• VanEck Energy Income ETF EINC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $29.21 million.
• Embark Technology EMBK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $42.75 million.
• Similarweb SMWB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $41.21 million.
• Alcon ALC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
• Coinbase Global COIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Synalloy SYNL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Liberty Global LBTYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
• Yellow YELL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Kinross Gold KGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $954.51 million.
• Occidental Petroleum OXY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion.
• Rackspace Tech RXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $774.49 million.
• Rocket Companies RKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
• Fidelity National Finl FNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
• SoFi Technologies SOFI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $286.36 million.
• Electronic Arts EA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Clipper Realty CLPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.
• Vectrus VEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $426.18 million.
• PLBY Group PLBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.53 million.
• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $759.50 million.
• Matterport MTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.47 million.
• Inter Parfums IPAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.
• Doma Holdings DOMA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $125.61 million.
• Tessco Technologies TESS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $99.85 million.
• XL Fleet XL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.
• Exelixis EXEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $372.46 million.
• Cutera CUTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.26 million.
• Trade Desk TTD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $304.69 million.
• Vuzix VUZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.
• American Public Education APEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $157.13 million.
• Airgain AIRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.29 million.
• Manning & Napier MN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $65.58 million.
• Western Midstream WES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $736.85 million.
• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $31.50 million.
• Surgalign Holdings SRGA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $19.10 million.
• Welltower WELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• PCTEL PCTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.
• Momentus MNTS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Zovio ZVO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
