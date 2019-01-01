|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.210
|-0.1300
|REV
|34.390M
|33.826M
|-564.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Carter Bankshares’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF).
The latest price target for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CARE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) is $16.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.
Carter Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carter Bankshares.
Carter Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.