Carter Bankshares Inc is a state-chartered community bank. The bank is focused on serving the banking needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards, and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services, and others. It offers personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders, and others.