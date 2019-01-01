QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Carter Bankshares Inc is a state-chartered community bank. The bank is focused on serving the banking needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards, and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services, and others. It offers personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders, and others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.210 -0.1300
REV34.390M33.826M-564.000K

Carter Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carter Bankshares (CARE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carter Bankshares's (CARE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carter Bankshares (CARE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CARE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carter Bankshares (CARE)?

A

The stock price for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) is $16.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carter Bankshares (CARE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Q

When is Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) reporting earnings?

A

Carter Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Carter Bankshares (CARE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carter Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Carter Bankshares (CARE) operate in?

A

Carter Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.