Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
227.6K/9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.98 - 37.45
Mkt Cap
28.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Li Auto Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric SUVs. The company's Li ONE, is a six-seat, large electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV1.590B
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0200.050 0.0700
REV1.160B1.207B47.000M

Li Auto Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Li Auto (LI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Li Auto's (LI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Li Auto (LI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) was reported by Barclays on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting LI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Li Auto (LI)?

A

The stock price for Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is $27.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Li Auto (LI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Li Auto.

Q

When is Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reporting earnings?

A

Li Auto’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 25, 2022.

Q

Is Li Auto (LI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Li Auto.

Q

What sector and industry does Li Auto (LI) operate in?

A

Li Auto is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.