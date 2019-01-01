|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|1.590B
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|0.050
|0.0700
|REV
|1.160B
|1.207B
|47.000M
You can purchase shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Li Auto’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
The latest price target for Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) was reported by Barclays on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting LI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is $27.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Li Auto.
Li Auto’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Li Auto.
Li Auto is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.