Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions. The company's development stage product pipeline includes CAP-1002, for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program and COVID-19 Program; CDC-Exosomes (CAP-2003); and Exosome-mRNA vaccine.