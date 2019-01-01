QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MiNK Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

MiNK Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MiNK Therapeutics's (INKT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) stock?

A

The latest price target for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting INKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 309.84% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)?

A

The stock price for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT) is $2.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MiNK Therapeutics.

Q

When is MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) reporting earnings?

A

MiNK Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MiNK Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) operate in?

A

MiNK Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.