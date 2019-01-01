|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MiNK Therapeutics’s space includes: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO).
The latest price target for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting INKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 309.84% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT) is $2.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for MiNK Therapeutics.
MiNK Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MiNK Therapeutics.
MiNK Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.